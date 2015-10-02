Tommy Hilfiger Announces License Agreement with G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. for Women’s Dress Collection

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], and G-III
Apparel Group, Ltd. [NasdaqGS:GIII] have entered into a license
agreement to introduce a line of women’s dresses inspired by the Tommy
Hilfiger brand’s fresh take on classic, American, cool style.
Beginning February 2016, the collection will be available at select
department stores, including Macy’s, specialty stores, and e-commerce
partners in the United States and Canada.
“Our women’s collections are a key area of focus and a high-potential
growth category for the brand globally,” said Daniel Grieder, CEO for
Tommy Hilfiger. “G-III has been a strong partner with us on outerwear
and luggage and is a market leader for women’s apparel in North America
with an in-depth understanding of our target customer. We are excited
about this opportunity to expand the women’s dress business in the U.S.
and Canada through G-III, and we look forward to working together on
this new collection.”
Morris Goldfarb, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of G-III,
commented “We are excited to continue to deepen our strategic
relationships with both the Tommy Hilfiger organization and PVH. The Tommy
Hilfiger brand continues to demonstrate its wide appeal and
longevity as a truly iconic American brand. We are pleased to help
extend that position and to further leverage the world-class
infrastructure and capability we have built for the dress market and to
extend our leadership in this important category.”
The new Tommy Hilfiger dress collection is designed to complement
the existing Tommy Hilfiger women’s sportswear offerings. The
Spring 2016 collection is inspired by iconic American style, with a
modern twist featuring the bold use of print and color, and feminine
fabrics and finishes. The collection, including dresses and coordinating
shrugs and cardigans, will have suggested retail prices from $99 to $149.
The initial term of the agreement is five years with G-III having a
right to renew for an additional five-year term subject to achieving
certain sales levels.
About Tommy Hilfiger
With a brand portfolio that includes Tommy Hilfiger and Hilfiger
Denim, Tommy Hilfiger is one of the world’s most
recognized premium designer lifestyle groups. Its focus is designing and
marketing high-quality men’s tailored clothing and sportswear, women’s
collection apparel and sportswear, kidswear, denim collections,
underwear (including robes, sleepwear and loungewear), footwear
and accessories. Through select licensees, Tommy Hilfiger offers
complementary lifestyle products such as eyewear, watches, fragrance,
athletic apparel (golf and swim), socks, small leather goods, home goods
and luggage. The Hilfiger Denim product line consists
of jeanswear and footwear for men and women, accessories, and fragrance.
Merchandise under the Tommy Hilfiger and Hilfiger Denim brands is
available to consumers worldwide through an extensive network of Tommy
Hilfiger and Hilfiger Denim retail stores,
leading specialty and department stores, select online retailers, and at tommy.com.
About PVH
PVH Corp., one of the world’s largest apparel companies, owns and
markets the iconic Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands
worldwide. It is the world’s largest shirt and neckwear company and
markets a variety of goods under its own brands, Van Heusen,
Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, ARROW,
Warner’s and Olga, and its licensed brands, including Speedo,
Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole
Reaction, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Sean John, Chaps,
and Ike Behar.
About G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.
G-III is a leading manufacturer and distributor of outerwear, dresses,
sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as
well as footwear, luggage and women’s handbags, small leather goods and
cold weather accessories, under licensed brands, its own brands and
private label brands. G-III sells swimwear, resort wear and related
accessories under its own Vilebrequin brand. G-III also sells outerwear,
dresses and performance wear under its own Andrew Marc and Marc New York
brands and has licensed these brands to select third parties in certain
product categories. G-III has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein,
Karl Lagerfeld, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Guess?, Tommy Hilfiger, Jones
New York, Jessica Simpson, Vince Camuto, Ivanka Trump, Ellen Tracy,
Kensie, Levi’s and Dockers brands. Through its team sports business,
G-III has licenses with the National Football League, National
Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League,
Touch by Alyssa Milano and more than 100 U.S. colleges and universities.
G-III’s other owned brands include Bass, G.H. Bass, G-III Sports by Carl
Banks, Eliza J, Black Rivet and Jessica Howard. G-III also operates
retail stores under the Wilsons Leather, Bass, G.H. Bass & Co.,
Vilebrequin and Calvin Klein Performance names.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM
ACT OF 1995: Forward-looking statements made in this press release,
including, without limitation, statements relating to PVH Corp.’s future
plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, are made
pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such
forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and
uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy, and some
of which might not be anticipated, including, without limitation, the
following: (i) the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations
and intentions are subject to change at any time at the discretion of
the Company; (ii) the levels of sales of the Company’s licensees at
wholesale and retail, and the extent of discounts and promotional
pricing in which the Company’s licensees and other business partners are
required to engage, all of which can be affected by weather conditions,
changes in the economy, fuel prices, reductions in travel, fashion
trends, consolidations, repositionings and bankruptcies in the retail
industries, and other factors; (iii) civil conflict, war or terrorist
acts, the threat of any of the foregoing, or political and labor
instability in any of the countries where the Company’s licensees’ or
other business partners’ products are sold, produced or are planned to
be sold or produced; (iv) disease epidemics and health related concerns,
which could result in closed factories, reduced workforces, scarcity of
raw materials and scrutiny or embargoing of goods produced in infected
areas, as well as reduced consumer traffic and purchasing, as consumers
limit or cease shopping in order to avoid exposure or become ill; (v)
the failure of the Company’s licensees to market successfully licensed
products or to preserve the value of the Company’s brands, or their
misuse of the Company’s brands and (vi) other risks and uncertainties
indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities
and Exchange Commission.
The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of the receipt of new
information, future events or otherwise.
Statements concerning G-III’s business outlook or future economic
performance, anticipated revenues, expenses or other financial items;
product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and
statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future
events, conditions, performance or other matters are “forward-looking
statements” as that term is defined under the Federal Securities laws.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and
factors which include, but are not limited to, reliance on licensed
product, reliance on foreign manufacturers, risks of doing business
abroad, the current economic and credit environment, the nature of the
apparel industry, including changing customer demand and tastes,
customer concentration, seasonality, risks of operating a retail
business, customer acceptance of new products, the impact of competitive
products and pricing, dependence on existing management, possible
disruption from acquisitions and general economic conditions, as well as
other risks detailed in G-III’s filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. G-III assumes no obligation to update the information in
this release.
