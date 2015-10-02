Tommy Hilfiger Announces License Agreement with G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. for Women’s Dress Collection

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH], and G-III

Apparel Group, Ltd. [NasdaqGS:GIII] have entered into a license

agreement to introduce a line of women’s dresses inspired by the Tommy

Hilfiger brand’s fresh take on classic, American, cool style.

Beginning February 2016, the collection will be available at select

department stores, including Macy’s, specialty stores, and e-commerce

partners in the United States and Canada.

“Our women’s collections are a key area of focus and a high-potential

growth category for the brand globally,” said Daniel Grieder, CEO for

Tommy Hilfiger. “G-III has been a strong partner with us on outerwear

and luggage and is a market leader for women’s apparel in North America

with an in-depth understanding of our target customer. We are excited

about this opportunity to expand the women’s dress business in the U.S.

and Canada through G-III, and we look forward to working together on

this new collection.”

Morris Goldfarb, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of G-III,

commented “We are excited to continue to deepen our strategic

relationships with both the Tommy Hilfiger organization and PVH. The Tommy

Hilfiger brand continues to demonstrate its wide appeal and

longevity as a truly iconic American brand. We are pleased to help

extend that position and to further leverage the world-class

infrastructure and capability we have built for the dress market and to

extend our leadership in this important category.”

The new Tommy Hilfiger dress collection is designed to complement

the existing Tommy Hilfiger women’s sportswear offerings. The

Spring 2016 collection is inspired by iconic American style, with a

modern twist featuring the bold use of print and color, and feminine

fabrics and finishes. The collection, including dresses and coordinating

shrugs and cardigans, will have suggested retail prices from $99 to $149.

The initial term of the agreement is five years with G-III having a

right to renew for an additional five-year term subject to achieving

certain sales levels.

About Tommy Hilfiger

With a brand portfolio that includes Tommy Hilfiger and Hilfiger

Denim, Tommy Hilfiger is one of the world’s most

recognized premium designer lifestyle groups. Its focus is designing and

marketing high-quality men’s tailored clothing and sportswear, women’s

collection apparel and sportswear, kidswear, denim collections,

underwear (including robes, sleepwear and loungewear), footwear

and accessories. Through select licensees, Tommy Hilfiger offers

complementary lifestyle products such as eyewear, watches, fragrance,

athletic apparel (golf and swim), socks, small leather goods, home goods

and luggage. The Hilfiger Denim product line consists

of jeanswear and footwear for men and women, accessories, and fragrance.

Merchandise under the Tommy Hilfiger and Hilfiger Denim brands is

available to consumers worldwide through an extensive network of Tommy

Hilfiger and Hilfiger Denim retail stores,

leading specialty and department stores, select online retailers, and at tommy.com.

About PVH

PVH Corp., one of the world’s largest apparel companies, owns and

markets the iconic Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands

worldwide. It is the world’s largest shirt and neckwear company and

markets a variety of goods under its own brands, Van Heusen,

Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, ARROW,

Warner’s and Olga, and its licensed brands, including Speedo,

Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole

Reaction, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Sean John, Chaps,

and Ike Behar.

About G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.

G-III is a leading manufacturer and distributor of outerwear, dresses,

sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as

well as footwear, luggage and women’s handbags, small leather goods and

cold weather accessories, under licensed brands, its own brands and

private label brands. G-III sells swimwear, resort wear and related

accessories under its own Vilebrequin brand. G-III also sells outerwear,

dresses and performance wear under its own Andrew Marc and Marc New York

brands and has licensed these brands to select third parties in certain

product categories. G-III has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein,

Karl Lagerfeld, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Guess?, Tommy Hilfiger, Jones

New York, Jessica Simpson, Vince Camuto, Ivanka Trump, Ellen Tracy,

Kensie, Levi’s and Dockers brands. Through its team sports business,

G-III has licenses with the National Football League, National

Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League,

Touch by Alyssa Milano and more than 100 U.S. colleges and universities.

G-III’s other owned brands include Bass, G.H. Bass, G-III Sports by Carl

Banks, Eliza J, Black Rivet and Jessica Howard. G-III also operates

retail stores under the Wilsons Leather, Bass, G.H. Bass & Co.,

Vilebrequin and Calvin Klein Performance names.

