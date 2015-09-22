TTPM Holiday Showcase Highlights Top Toys and Trends for Holiday 2015

Industry Experts Name Hottest Toys, Kids Tech, and More at the

Metropolitan Pavilion, NYC

Tuesday, Sept. 29 10:00 AM-3:00 PM

Exhibitors Include More Than 50 Manufacturers, Retailers, and Family

Entertainment Companies

Senior Executives from TTPM and Participating Companies Available for

Interview

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TTPM Holiday Showcase:

WHAT: TTPM®,

a leading product review site for toys, tots, pets and more, hosts the

TTPM Holiday Showcase, a one-day press event highlighting the most

popular kid and family products for the holiday season.

At 10 AM TTPM

industry experts – Jim Silver, CEO/editor-in-chief, and Chris Byrne, EVP

and content director aka The Toy Guy ®, and Laurie Leahey, senior editor

– will announce the TTPM Most Wanted List, an independently tested and

curated list of the most in-demand toys and kids lifestyle products for

the holidays. TTPM experts will also discuss factors impacting the

business of toys in the holiday season and key trends including the

increased convergence of advanced technology and classic play patterns

and the boom in toys for older kids.

Attendees can talk with senior and C-level executives and other

representatives from more than 50 companies, including industry leaders

like Disney, Nickelodeon, Mattel, and Hasbro, and up and coming

manufacturers like Wicked Cool Toys and Skyrocket Toys.

WHO: With more than 10 million monthly views of its comprehensive

video reviews, TTPM

is the number one resource for consumers seeking the best in toys, baby

gear, pet toys, kids electronics, and sporting goods. In addition to

more than 5,000 independent reviews created annually by its expert team,

TTPM provides one-click access to the best online prices and purchasing

from major retailers. For mobile users, the free Shop for Kids app by

TTPM delivers the site’s full reviews as well as its proprietary pricing

tool, offering consumers potential for immediate savings while they shop

online or in stores. Shop

for Kids is #1 rated app in Apple App in its category.

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM 9:00 AM: Press check-in begins 10:00 AM: Press conference announcing the TTPM Most Wanted List 10:30 AM: Exhibits open, featuring more than 50 companies

exhibiting hot holiday products WHERE: Metropolitan Pavilion 125 West 18th Street, New York City

**PHOTO/ INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES**

Find top kid and family products for holiday gift guides and roundups

Get hands-on experience with the newest and most innovative toys in

wide range of categories

