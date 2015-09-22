TTPM Holiday Showcase Highlights Top Toys and Trends for Holiday 2015

Industry Experts Name Hottest Toys, Kids Tech, and More at the
Metropolitan Pavilion, NYC
Tuesday, Sept. 29 10:00 AM-3:00 PM
Exhibitors Include More Than 50 Manufacturers, Retailers, and Family
Entertainment Companies
Senior Executives from TTPM and Participating Companies Available for
Interview
–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TTPM Holiday Showcase:
WHAT: TTPM®,
a leading product review site for toys, tots, pets and more, hosts the
TTPM Holiday Showcase, a one-day press event highlighting the most
popular kid and family products for the holiday season.
At 10 AM TTPM
industry experts – Jim Silver, CEO/editor-in-chief, and Chris Byrne, EVP
and content director aka The Toy Guy ®, and Laurie Leahey, senior editor
– will announce the TTPM Most Wanted List, an independently tested and
curated list of the most in-demand toys and kids lifestyle products for
the holidays. TTPM experts will also discuss factors impacting the
business of toys in the holiday season and key trends including the
increased convergence of advanced technology and classic play patterns
and the boom in toys for older kids.
Attendees can talk with senior and C-level executives and other
representatives from more than 50 companies, including industry leaders
like Disney, Nickelodeon, Mattel, and Hasbro, and up and coming
manufacturers like Wicked Cool Toys and Skyrocket Toys.
WHO: With more than 10 million monthly views of its comprehensive
video reviews, TTPM
is the number one resource for consumers seeking the best in toys, baby
gear, pet toys, kids electronics, and sporting goods. In addition to
more than 5,000 independent reviews created annually by its expert team,
TTPM provides one-click access to the best online prices and purchasing
from major retailers. For mobile users, the free Shop for Kids app by
TTPM delivers the site’s full reviews as well as its proprietary pricing
tool, offering consumers potential for immediate savings while they shop
online or in stores. Shop
for Kids is #1 rated app in Apple App in its category.
|
WHEN:
|Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
|9:00 AM: Press check-in begins
|
10:00 AM: Press conference announcing the TTPM Most Wanted List
|
10:30 AM: Exhibits open, featuring more than 50 companies
|
WHERE:
|Metropolitan Pavilion
|125 West 18th Street, New York City
**PHOTO/ INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES**
- Find top kid and family products for holiday gift guides and roundups
-
Get hands-on experience with the newest and most innovative toys in
wide range of categories
-
Discover breakout hits from up-and-coming manufacturers, including
Wicked Cool Toys and Skyrocket Toys
-
Interview industry experts Jim Silver and Chris Byrne from TTPM and
executives from participating companies
