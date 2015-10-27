TV One’s Rickey Smiley for Real Featuring Nationally Syndicated Host Rickey Smiley Premieres Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 8 P.M. ET

SILVER SPRING, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nationally syndicated radio personality, host and stand-up comedian Rickey
Smiley returns to TV One with the premiere of his new
docu-series Rickey Smiley For Real on Tuesday, Nov. 10
at 8 p.m. ET. The hour-long series takes a humorous look at
Smiley’s hectic life as he manages his career, single fatherhood and
personal life. TV One’s Rickey Smiley For Real is a
voyeuristic view into what makes Smiley a successful media mogul in
radio, comedy and television, as well as captures the syndicated host as
he juggles two families – one at home and the other at work.
Throughout the season, viewers get a sneak peek at Smiley’s most
important role – fatherhood – as he keeps his head above water with an
untraditional schedule and lifestyle. They will see Smiley in both
relatable and un-relatable situations – cooking dinner, performing on
stage, family outings, business meetings, raising his kids, celebrity
dates and coaching co-workers – as well as get an insider’s look at his
professional life on the road, in-studio and backstage. Splitting his
time between Atlanta and Birmingham, as well as his struggle to find
work-life balance while trying to maintain a love life will be a central
focus of the series. As a notorious bachelor, viewers will see him get
real about romance.
“Rickey Smiley For Real showcases the ‘real’ Rickey,” said D’Angela
Proctor, TV One’s SVP of Original Programming and Production. “We
see his real job, real friends, real kids and his really crazy life. As
a successful member of our Radio One family, Rickey’s return to TV One
is sure to resonate with our audience.”
Infusing his brand of comedy into every situation, Rickey Smiley
For Real, also introduces viewers to his four children – sons
Brandon and Malik and daughters D’Essence and Aaryn – as well as his
extended family of co-workers, colleagues and friends – his nephew
Craig, live-in assistant Miss Pat, personal assistant Angie, business
consultant Bruce Demps, childhood friend and family lawyer Nikita
Blockton, radio co-hosts Da Brat, Gary With Da Tea, Headkrack, Rock T
and Juicy, and radio show producers Beyonce and Hollywood.
As a much-loved comedian, television host of Dish Nation, and
top-rated nationally syndicated radio personality of The Rickey
Smiley Morning Show, Smiley rose to superstardom after igniting his
25-year career serving as opening act for industry titans such as Steve
Harvey, George Wallace and Carl Strong. Throughout his career
trajectory, Smiley has been one of the industry’s most towering forces
in building an impressive empire that has landed him preeminent roles on
radio, television, film and on-stage performances. For more information
on Smiley’s personal and professional background, please visit: http://therealrickeysmiley.com/
and http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com/.
Rickey Smiley For Real is produced by Bobbcat Films for
TV One with Rickey Smiley and Roger M. Bobb as
executive producers and Angi Bones as co-executive producer. For TV
One, Lamar Chase is executive-in-charge of production, Robyn
Greene Arrington is vice president of original programming and
production, and D’Angela Proctor is head of original programming
and production.
ABOUT TV ONE:
Launched in January 2004, TV One (www.tvone.tv)
serves 57 million households, offering a broad range of real-life and
entertainment-focused original programming, classic series, movies and
music designed to entertain and inform a diverse audience of adult Black
viewers. The network is the exclusive home of News One Now,
the only live daily news program targeting Black viewers. In December
2008, the company launched TV One High Def, which now serves 14 million
households. TV One is solely owned by Radio One [NASDAQ: ROIA and
ROIAK, www.radio-one.com],
the largest radio company that primarily targets Black and urban
listeners.
