TV One’s Rickey Smiley for Real Featuring Nationally Syndicated Host Rickey Smiley Premieres Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 8 P.M. ET

SILVER SPRING, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nationally syndicated radio personality, host and stand-up comedian Rickey

Smiley returns to TV One with the premiere of his new

docu-series Rickey Smiley For Real on Tuesday, Nov. 10

at 8 p.m. ET. The hour-long series takes a humorous look at

Smiley’s hectic life as he manages his career, single fatherhood and

personal life. TV One’s Rickey Smiley For Real is a

voyeuristic view into what makes Smiley a successful media mogul in

radio, comedy and television, as well as captures the syndicated host as

he juggles two families – one at home and the other at work.





Throughout the season, viewers get a sneak peek at Smiley’s most

important role – fatherhood – as he keeps his head above water with an

untraditional schedule and lifestyle. They will see Smiley in both

relatable and un-relatable situations – cooking dinner, performing on

stage, family outings, business meetings, raising his kids, celebrity

dates and coaching co-workers – as well as get an insider’s look at his

professional life on the road, in-studio and backstage. Splitting his

time between Atlanta and Birmingham, as well as his struggle to find

work-life balance while trying to maintain a love life will be a central

focus of the series. As a notorious bachelor, viewers will see him get

real about romance.

“Rickey Smiley For Real showcases the ‘real’ Rickey,” said D’Angela

Proctor, TV One’s SVP of Original Programming and Production. “We

see his real job, real friends, real kids and his really crazy life. As

a successful member of our Radio One family, Rickey’s return to TV One

is sure to resonate with our audience.”

Infusing his brand of comedy into every situation, Rickey Smiley

For Real, also introduces viewers to his four children – sons

Brandon and Malik and daughters D’Essence and Aaryn – as well as his

extended family of co-workers, colleagues and friends – his nephew

Craig, live-in assistant Miss Pat, personal assistant Angie, business

consultant Bruce Demps, childhood friend and family lawyer Nikita

Blockton, radio co-hosts Da Brat, Gary With Da Tea, Headkrack, Rock T

and Juicy, and radio show producers Beyonce and Hollywood.

As a much-loved comedian, television host of Dish Nation, and

top-rated nationally syndicated radio personality of The Rickey

Smiley Morning Show, Smiley rose to superstardom after igniting his

25-year career serving as opening act for industry titans such as Steve

Harvey, George Wallace and Carl Strong. Throughout his career

trajectory, Smiley has been one of the industry’s most towering forces

in building an impressive empire that has landed him preeminent roles on

radio, television, film and on-stage performances. For more information

on Smiley’s personal and professional background, please visit: http://therealrickeysmiley.com/

and http://rickeysmileymorningshow.com/.

Rickey Smiley For Real is produced by Bobbcat Films for

TV One with Rickey Smiley and Roger M. Bobb as

executive producers and Angi Bones as co-executive producer. For TV

One, Lamar Chase is executive-in-charge of production, Robyn

Greene Arrington is vice president of original programming and

production, and D’Angela Proctor is head of original programming

and production.

ABOUT TV ONE:

Launched in January 2004, TV One (www.tvone.tv)

serves 57 million households, offering a broad range of real-life and

entertainment-focused original programming, classic series, movies and

music designed to entertain and inform a diverse audience of adult Black

viewers. The network is the exclusive home of News One Now,

the only live daily news program targeting Black viewers. In December

2008, the company launched TV One High Def, which now serves 14 million

households. TV One is solely owned by Radio One [NASDAQ: ROIA and

ROIAK, www.radio-one.com],

the largest radio company that primarily targets Black and urban

listeners.

SCREENERS, PHOTOS AND INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Connect with TV One:

Website: http://tvone.tv

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/tvonetv

Twitter: http://twitter.com/tvonetv

Instagram:

https://instagram.com/tvonetv

Contacts

TV One

Brandii Toby-Leon, 301-755-2866

btoby-leon@tvone.tv

or

Candace

Johnson, 301-755-0020

cjohnson@tvone.tv