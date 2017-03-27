Two Named to Vice President Roles at Rogers Behavioral Health

OCONOMOWOC, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Caroline McHale has been named vice president of residential services,

and Adam El-Ali has been promoted to vice president of electronic health

records (EHR) and revenue cycle optimization at Rogers Behavioral Health.





McHale will work in partnership with medical staff and leaders to

oversee daily operations, monitor program outcome studies and lead

future program development. She brings deep leadership experience in

behavioral healthcare at the national level, having served in a variety

of executive, operations, business development and marketing roles.

Prior to joining Rogers, McHale worked for Acadia Healthcare as

divisional business development director and interim CEO, overseeing the

operations of more than 20 psychiatric and eating disorder facilities

nationwide. Among other roles, McHale has served as a CEO for Universal

Health Services in Greenville, Texas, and vice president of business

development and operations for Behavioral Centers of America in

Nashville. McHale holds a Master of Fine Art in philosophy from the

University of Toronto, Canada, and a Master of Business Administration,

with an emphasis on marketing and business from University of San Diego.

El-Ali will provide leadership to ensure Rogers manages clinical and

revenue cycle data available through its EHR to maximize its potential

as a strategic platform. He will also provide real time individualized

technical support for physicians as Rogers moves to its next phase of

technical advances and optimization of the Cerner record.

El-Ali had been serving as director, revenue cycle. Prior to joining

Rogers in April 2015, El-Ali served as a solution architect and

consultant for Cerner in Kansas City and worked in a variety of revenue

cycle roles for Adventist Health Systems including central scheduling

and patient access as well as quality assurance. He holds an MBA from Lewis

University and a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Loyola

University.

“As Rogers continues to expand we are pleased to be adding professionals

like Caroline and promoting Adam to our leadership team,” said Paul

Mueller, chief executive officer, Rogers Memorial Hospital. “Their

expertise is critical to ongoing, successful operations.”

Based in Wisconsin, Rogers Behavioral Health is a private,

not-for-profit provider of behavioral health services and is nationally

recognized for its specialized psychiatry and addiction services.

Anchored by Rogers Memorial Hospital in Oconomowoc, WI, Rogers offers

evidence-based treatment for adults, children and adolescents with depression

and mood disorders, eating

disorders, addiction,

obsessive-compulsive

and anxiety disorders, and posttraumatic

stress disorder. Rogers provides hospital and outpatient

services in Brown Deer, Oconomowoc, and West Allis, Wisconsin, and

outpatient services in Appleton, Madison, and Kenosha, Wisconsin, as

well as Chicago, Minneapolis, Nashville, and Tampa. The System also

includes Rogers

Memorial Hospital Foundation, which supports patient care,

programs, and research; and Rogers

InHealth, an initiative that works to eliminate the stigma of

mental health challenges. For more information, visit www.rogersbh.org.

Contacts

Rogers Behavioral Health

Rebecca Chipman

262-646-1029

rebecca.chipman@rogershospital.org