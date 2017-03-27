Two Named to Vice President Roles at Rogers Behavioral Health

OCONOMOWOC, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Caroline McHale has been named vice president of residential services,
and Adam El-Ali has been promoted to vice president of electronic health
records (EHR) and revenue cycle optimization at Rogers Behavioral Health.
McHale will work in partnership with medical staff and leaders to
oversee daily operations, monitor program outcome studies and lead
future program development. She brings deep leadership experience in
behavioral healthcare at the national level, having served in a variety
of executive, operations, business development and marketing roles.
Prior to joining Rogers, McHale worked for Acadia Healthcare as
divisional business development director and interim CEO, overseeing the
operations of more than 20 psychiatric and eating disorder facilities
nationwide. Among other roles, McHale has served as a CEO for Universal
Health Services in Greenville, Texas, and vice president of business
development and operations for Behavioral Centers of America in
Nashville. McHale holds a Master of Fine Art in philosophy from the
University of Toronto, Canada, and a Master of Business Administration,
with an emphasis on marketing and business from University of San Diego.
El-Ali will provide leadership to ensure Rogers manages clinical and
revenue cycle data available through its EHR to maximize its potential
as a strategic platform. He will also provide real time individualized
technical support for physicians as Rogers moves to its next phase of
technical advances and optimization of the Cerner record.
El-Ali had been serving as director, revenue cycle. Prior to joining
Rogers in April 2015, El-Ali served as a solution architect and
consultant for Cerner in Kansas City and worked in a variety of revenue
cycle roles for Adventist Health Systems including central scheduling
and patient access as well as quality assurance. He holds an MBA from Lewis
University and a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Loyola
University.
“As Rogers continues to expand we are pleased to be adding professionals
like Caroline and promoting Adam to our leadership team,” said Paul
Mueller, chief executive officer, Rogers Memorial Hospital. “Their
expertise is critical to ongoing, successful operations.”
Based in Wisconsin, Rogers Behavioral Health is a private,
not-for-profit provider of behavioral health services and is nationally
recognized for its specialized psychiatry and addiction services.
Anchored by Rogers Memorial Hospital in Oconomowoc, WI, Rogers offers
evidence-based treatment for adults, children and adolescents with depression
and mood disorders, eating
disorders, addiction,
obsessive-compulsive
and anxiety disorders, and posttraumatic
stress disorder. Rogers provides hospital and outpatient
services in Brown Deer, Oconomowoc, and West Allis, Wisconsin, and
outpatient services in Appleton, Madison, and Kenosha, Wisconsin, as
well as Chicago, Minneapolis, Nashville, and Tampa. The System also
includes Rogers
Memorial Hospital Foundation, which supports patient care,
programs, and research; and Rogers
InHealth, an initiative that works to eliminate the stigma of
mental health challenges. For more information, visit www.rogersbh.org.
