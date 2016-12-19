Ultra-fast Charging, Safer Zap&Go Carbon-IonTM Solution to Debut at CES 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Zap&Go Carbon-IonTM cell, an ultra-fast charging,

non-flammable, near-term alternative to lithium-ion batteries developed

by ZapGo Ltd, will make its debut at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show

(CES 2017) in Las Vegas on January 5-8, 2017 at Booth #40143. This is

the first technology with the potential to combine the fast-charging

characteristics of a supercapacitor with the performance of a

lithium-ion battery. With this platform technology, ZapGo Ltd is aiming

to revolutionize the charge time and battery life for a range of

innovative consumer electronic products, and will be in commercialized

products such as cordless power tools, robot cleaners and electric bikes

during late 2017.

On display at the booth will be a range of functioning products where

the recharge time has been reduced from hours to sub-five minutes. These

include a Razor E300-scooter, a Nyko Zap&Go Carbon-Ion powered bicycle

energy pack and a Nyko Bluetooth five-minute charging speaker, an

18-volt power drill and a cordless cleaner.

“We believe our technology represents a transformative next step beyond

the current standard which uses lithium-ion as its power source,” said

Stephen Voller, CEO of ZapGo Ltd. “Our Carbon-Ion cells are made of

non-flammable nano-carbons and ionic electrolytes. They are superb

conductors, very safe and recyclable.”

Charles Resnick, President of US Operations at ZapGo Inc., added, “As

consumer products evolve rapidly to be faster, lighter and demand

greater and greater power requirements, consumers will no longer be

required to spend hours to have their battery recharged, only minutes.

Consumers are longing for a power source that can not only dramatically

reduce charging time but do it safely as well.”

In addition, ZapGo Ltd was recently voted one of the 100 most promising

European and Global technology companies of 2016 by online publishers

Red Herring. Red Herring’s Global 100 Awards are given to the top 100

technology companies in Europe, Asia, and the Americas based on their

technological innovation, management strength, market size, investor

record, customer acquisition and financial health. ZapGo Ltd was the

only European energy storage company to make the Red Herring lists.

About ZapGo Ltd

ZapGo Ltd is a technology company based at the Harwell Research Campus,

Oxford with a Charlotte, NC US Office. Using novel nano-carbon materials

as well as proprietary electrolytes they produce an ultra-fast, safe,

recyclable charging power module that charges up in less than five

minutes. For more information, please visit www.zapgo.com.

About CES 2017

For 50 years, CES has been the launch pad for new innovation and

technology that has changed the world. Held in Las Vegas every year, it

is the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of

consumer technologies and where next-generation innovations are

introduced to the marketplace.

About the Red Herring Top 100 Awards

Since 1996, technology industry executives, investors and strategists

have valued the Red Herring 100 lists as an instrument for discovering

and advocating the most promising private ventures from around the

world. The Red Herring Top 100 Awards highlight the most exciting

startups from Asia, Europe and the Americas. Hundreds of companies from

each region are reviewed in a rigorous three-step process that looks at

all aspects of the company.

