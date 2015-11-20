UnitedHealthcare Joins Magic Johnson Foundation to Bring Holiday Hope to Michigan Families

Holiday Hope events provide underserved families in Michigan

with food, clothing, toys and holiday trimmings during the holiday

season

Events sponsored by UnitedHealthcare, part of a three-year

partnership with Magic Johnson Foundation

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UnitedHealthcare and the Magic Johnson Foundation will present Holiday

Hope events to 2,800 families in Michigan.

Holiday Hope is a relief effort aimed at supporting distressed Michigan

families during the holiday season. The events provide families with

food, holiday trimmings, essential living necessities and other items to

bring seasonal cheer.

The events – held on Saturday, Nov. 21, and Sunday, Nov. 22, in Detroit

and Lansing, respectively – are part of a three-year partnership between

UnitedHealthcare and the Magic Johnson Foundation. UnitedHealthcare will

be the presenting sponsor for the Magic Johnson Foundation Holiday Hope

efforts.

According to the 2014 America’s Health Rankings® report,

Michigan ranks 31st in the nation for children living in

poverty, with more than 19 percent of people under 18 living in

households at or below the poverty threshold.

“Magic Johnson Foundation created Holiday Hope last year to bring

essential support to underserved families in Michigan during the holiday

season. With UnitedHealthcare as a partner, we are able to extend our

reach and help more than 20,000 Michigan residents over the next three

years. We want to continue to make a positive difference in the lives of

others,” said Earvin “Magic” Johnson, founder of the Magic Johnson

Foundation.

“UnitedHealthcare is grateful for the opportunity to support the Magic

Johnson Foundation and its efforts to enhance Michiganders’ well-being

and quality of life,” said Dennis Mouras, CEO of UnitedHealthcare

Community Plan of Michigan. “We look forward to participating in the

Holiday Hope events and giving people living in our state the

necessities they need – and deserve – to live healthier lives.”

For more information about the Magic Johnson Foundation, visit http://magicjohnson.org.

About the Magic Johnson Foundation

The

Magic Johnson Foundation, founded by basketball legend Earvin “Magic”

Johnson is a 501(c) (3) organization that was established in 1991 as a

grantmaker and to raise funds for community-based organizations focused

on HIV/AIDS education and prevention. The organization has since

expanded its mission and now develops programs that address the

educational, health and social needs of ethnically diverse urban

communities. MJF has donated over $20 Million to underserved communities

since inception.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare

is dedicated to helping people nationwide live healthier lives by

simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and

wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care

providers. The company offers the full spectrum of health benefit

programs for individuals, employers, military service members, retirees

and their families, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and

contracts directly with more than 850,000 physicians and care

professionals, and 6,000 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide.

UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:

UNH), a diversified Fortune 50 health and well-being company. For more

information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com

or follow @myUHC on Twitter.

