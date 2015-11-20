UnitedHealthcare Joins Magic Johnson Foundation to Bring Holiday Hope to Michigan Families

-
Holiday Hope events provide underserved families in Michigan
with food, clothing, toys and holiday trimmings during the holiday
season
-
Events sponsored by UnitedHealthcare, part of a three-year
partnership with Magic Johnson Foundation
DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UnitedHealthcare and the Magic Johnson Foundation will present Holiday
Hope events to 2,800 families in Michigan.
Holiday Hope is a relief effort aimed at supporting distressed Michigan
families during the holiday season. The events provide families with
food, holiday trimmings, essential living necessities and other items to
bring seasonal cheer.
The events – held on Saturday, Nov. 21, and Sunday, Nov. 22, in Detroit
and Lansing, respectively – are part of a three-year partnership between
UnitedHealthcare and the Magic Johnson Foundation. UnitedHealthcare will
be the presenting sponsor for the Magic Johnson Foundation Holiday Hope
efforts.
According to the 2014 America’s Health Rankings® report,
Michigan ranks 31st in the nation for children living in
poverty, with more than 19 percent of people under 18 living in
households at or below the poverty threshold.
“Magic Johnson Foundation created Holiday Hope last year to bring
essential support to underserved families in Michigan during the holiday
season. With UnitedHealthcare as a partner, we are able to extend our
reach and help more than 20,000 Michigan residents over the next three
years. We want to continue to make a positive difference in the lives of
others,” said Earvin “Magic” Johnson, founder of the Magic Johnson
Foundation.
“UnitedHealthcare is grateful for the opportunity to support the Magic
Johnson Foundation and its efforts to enhance Michiganders’ well-being
and quality of life,” said Dennis Mouras, CEO of UnitedHealthcare
Community Plan of Michigan. “We look forward to participating in the
Holiday Hope events and giving people living in our state the
necessities they need – and deserve – to live healthier lives.”
For more information about the Magic Johnson Foundation, visit http://magicjohnson.org.
About the Magic Johnson Foundation
The
Magic Johnson Foundation, founded by basketball legend Earvin “Magic”
Johnson is a 501(c) (3) organization that was established in 1991 as a
grantmaker and to raise funds for community-based organizations focused
on HIV/AIDS education and prevention. The organization has since
expanded its mission and now develops programs that address the
educational, health and social needs of ethnically diverse urban
communities. MJF has donated over $20 Million to underserved communities
since inception.
About UnitedHealthcare
UnitedHealthcare
is dedicated to helping people nationwide live healthier lives by
simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and
wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care
providers. The company offers the full spectrum of health benefit
programs for individuals, employers, military service members, retirees
and their families, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and
contracts directly with more than 850,000 physicians and care
professionals, and 6,000 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide.
UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:
UNH), a diversified Fortune 50 health and well-being company. For more
information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com
or follow @myUHC on Twitter.
Click
here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.
Contacts
UnitedHealthcare
Molly McMillen, 952-931-6029
molly.mcmillen@uhc.com