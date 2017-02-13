US Market Report for Female Sterilization Devices – Research and Markets

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “US

Female sterilization is a permanent form of birth control, requiring

invasive surgery to reverse. Female sterilization prevents ova from

coming down the fallopian tubes and blocks fertilization by sperm. There

are a few ways to perform female sterilization, including tubal

ligation, mechanical blockage with a clip or band, bipolar

electrocoagulation or transcervical implants.

Key Topics Covered:

Table Of Contents I

List Of Figures Xi

List Of Charts Xii

Full Suite Executive Summary

1.1 U.S. Gynecological Device Market

1.2 Trend Analysis

1.3 Procedure Numbers

1.4 Assisted Reproduction Technology Device Market

1.5 Global Endometrial Ablation Market

1.6 Resectoscopic Endometrial Ablation & Resection Device Market

1.7 Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Market

1.8 Hysteroscope Market

1.9 Colposcope Market

1.10 Female Sterilization Device Market

1.11 Female Urinary Incontinence Sling Market

1.12 Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Device Market

1.13 Fluid Management Device Market

1.14 Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Device Market

1.15 Hysterosalpingography (Hsg) Catheter Market

1.16 Competitive Analysis

Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 9-Step Methodology

Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection

Step 2: Prepare Data Systems And Perform Secondary Research

Step 3: Preparation For Interviews & Questionnaire Design

Step 4: Performing Primary Research

Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates

Step 6: Market Forecast And Analysis

Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities

Step 8: Final Review And Market Release

Step 9: Customer Feedback And Market Monitoring

Female Sterilization Device Market

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Transcervical Implant

3.1.2 Tubal Ligation

3.1.3 Mechanical Sterilization

3.1.4 Bipolar Electrocoagulation

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

3.3.1 Transcervical Implant Market

3.3.2 Total Mechanical Sterilization Device Market

3.3.2.1 Mechanical Clip Market

3.3.2.2 Ligation Band Market

3.3.3 Bipolar Sterilization Market

3.4 Drivers And Limiters

3.4.1 Market Drivers

3.4.2 Market Limiters

3.5 Competitive Analysis

Abbreviations

Companies Mentioned

Bayer

Cooper Surgical

Olympus

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/46pbzv/us_market_report

