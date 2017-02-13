US Market Report for Female Sterilization Devices – Research and Markets

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Research and Markets has announced the addition of the “US
Market Report for Female Sterilization Devices” report to their
offering.
Female sterilization is a permanent form of birth control, requiring
invasive surgery to reverse. Female sterilization prevents ova from
coming down the fallopian tubes and blocks fertilization by sperm. There
are a few ways to perform female sterilization, including tubal
ligation, mechanical blockage with a clip or band, bipolar
electrocoagulation or transcervical implants.
Key Topics Covered:
Table Of Contents I
List Of Figures Xi
List Of Charts Xii
Full Suite Executive Summary
1.1 U.S. Gynecological Device Market
1.2 Trend Analysis
1.3 Procedure Numbers
1.4 Assisted Reproduction Technology Device Market
1.5 Global Endometrial Ablation Market
1.6 Resectoscopic Endometrial Ablation & Resection Device Market
1.7 Uterine Fibroid Embolization Device Market
1.8 Hysteroscope Market
1.9 Colposcope Market
1.10 Female Sterilization Device Market
1.11 Female Urinary Incontinence Sling Market
1.12 Pelvic Floor Electrical Stimulation Device Market
1.13 Fluid Management Device Market
1.14 Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Device Market
1.15 Hysterosalpingography (Hsg) Catheter Market
1.16 Competitive Analysis
Research Methodology
2.1 Research Scope
2.2 9-Step Methodology
Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection
Step 2: Prepare Data Systems And Perform Secondary Research
Step 3: Preparation For Interviews & Questionnaire Design
Step 4: Performing Primary Research
Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates
Step 6: Market Forecast And Analysis
Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities
Step 8: Final Review And Market Release
Step 9: Customer Feedback And Market Monitoring
Female Sterilization Device Market
3.1 Introduction
3.1.1 Transcervical Implant
3.1.2 Tubal Ligation
3.1.3 Mechanical Sterilization
3.1.4 Bipolar Electrocoagulation
3.2 Market Overview
3.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
3.3.1 Transcervical Implant Market
3.3.2 Total Mechanical Sterilization Device Market
3.3.2.1 Mechanical Clip Market
3.3.2.2 Ligation Band Market
3.3.3 Bipolar Sterilization Market
3.4 Drivers And Limiters
3.4.1 Market Drivers
3.4.2 Market Limiters
3.5 Competitive Analysis
Abbreviations
Companies Mentioned
-
Bayer
- Cooper Surgical
- Olympus
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/46pbzv/us_market_report
