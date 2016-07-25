VCA Animal Hospitals Offers Free Boarding for Pets Affected by Southern California Wildfires

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VCA
Animal Hospitals announced that select VCA hospitals in Southern
California are offering free boarding assistance for small animals,
including dogs, cats, birds and pocket pets, to families who are
impacted by the 51-square-mile Sand Fire that continues to burn in
Southern California’s Santa Clarita Valley.
“Our thoughts are with the many families who are being impacted by these
wildfires,” said Art Antin, Chief Operating Officer of VCA Animal
Hospitals. “We are extending free boarding for family pets that have
been displaced by the fires so families can feel confident their pets
are safe and focus on their priorities during this critical time.”
Boarding assistance at participating Southern California VCA hospitals
is based on space availability. Pets should be current on vaccinations,
but in case they are not, VCA veterinarians will update vaccinations
free of charge. VCA Hospitals will also offer a free health assessment
exam for pets that have been evacuated or displaced as a result of the
fires. Pet owners are encouraged to contact the American Red Cross or
any one of the following VCA hospitals for boarding assistance and more
information.
In the proximity of the Sand Fire, local VCA hospitals include:
VCA Adler Animal Hospital and Pet Resort
16911 Roscoe Blvd.
North
Hills, CA 91343
(818)-893-6366
VCA McClave Animal Hospital
6950 Reseda Boulevard
Reseda,
CA 91335
(818) 881-5102
VCA Parkwood Animal Hospital
6330 Fallbrook Ave
Woodland
Hills, CA 91367
(818) 884-5506
VCA Animal Hospital (Burbank)
2723 West Olive Avenue
Burbank,
CA 91505
(818) 845-7246
VCA Westlake Village Animal Hospital
Fax: 805-497-4884
31166
Via Colinas
Westlake Village, CA 91362
(805) 497-4900
VCA Arden Animal Hospital
407 Arden Ave.
Glendale, CA
91203
(818) 246-2478
VCA A Breed Apart Animal Hospital
777 S Arroyo Pkwy #106
Pasadena,
CA 91105
(626) 795-4444
About VCA
VCA Animal Hospitals operates more than 650 small animal veterinary
hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. The hospitals are staffed by more than
3,500 fully qualified, dedicated and compassionate veterinarians to give
pets the very best in medical care, of which over 400 are
board-certified specialists who are experts in areas such as Oncology,
Cardiology, Emergency & Critical Care, and Surgery for animals. VCA
Animal Hospitals provides a full range of general practice services to
keep pets well and specialized treatments when pets are ill. For more
information, please visit www.VCAhospitals.com
or follow on Twitter @vcapethealth.
