VCA Animal Hospitals Offers Free Boarding for Pets Affected by Southern California Wildfires

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VCA

Animal Hospitals announced that select VCA hospitals in Southern

California are offering free boarding assistance for small animals,

including dogs, cats, birds and pocket pets, to families who are

impacted by the 51-square-mile Sand Fire that continues to burn in

Southern California’s Santa Clarita Valley.

“Our thoughts are with the many families who are being impacted by these

wildfires,” said Art Antin, Chief Operating Officer of VCA Animal

Hospitals. “We are extending free boarding for family pets that have

been displaced by the fires so families can feel confident their pets

are safe and focus on their priorities during this critical time.”

Boarding assistance at participating Southern California VCA hospitals

is based on space availability. Pets should be current on vaccinations,

but in case they are not, VCA veterinarians will update vaccinations

free of charge. VCA Hospitals will also offer a free health assessment

exam for pets that have been evacuated or displaced as a result of the

fires. Pet owners are encouraged to contact the American Red Cross or

any one of the following VCA hospitals for boarding assistance and more

information.

In the proximity of the Sand Fire, local VCA hospitals include:

VCA Adler Animal Hospital and Pet Resort

16911 Roscoe Blvd.

North

Hills, CA 91343

(818)-893-6366

VCA McClave Animal Hospital

6950 Reseda Boulevard

Reseda,

CA 91335

(818) 881-5102

VCA Parkwood Animal Hospital

6330 Fallbrook Ave

Woodland

Hills, CA 91367

(818) 884-5506

VCA Animal Hospital (Burbank)

2723 West Olive Avenue

Burbank,

CA 91505

(818) 845-7246

VCA Westlake Village Animal Hospital

Fax: 805-497-4884

31166

Via Colinas

Westlake Village, CA 91362

(805) 497-4900

VCA Arden Animal Hospital

407 Arden Ave.

Glendale, CA

91203

(818) 246-2478

VCA A Breed Apart Animal Hospital

777 S Arroyo Pkwy #106

Pasadena,

CA 91105

(626) 795-4444

About VCA

VCA Animal Hospitals operates more than 650 small animal veterinary

hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. The hospitals are staffed by more than

3,500 fully qualified, dedicated and compassionate veterinarians to give

pets the very best in medical care, of which over 400 are

board-certified specialists who are experts in areas such as Oncology,

Cardiology, Emergency & Critical Care, and Surgery for animals. VCA

Animal Hospitals provides a full range of general practice services to

keep pets well and specialized treatments when pets are ill. For more

information, please visit www.VCAhospitals.com

or follow on Twitter @vcapethealth.

