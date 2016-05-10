Ventas Board Appoints James D. Shelton as Presiding Director

Douglas Crocker II Retires from the Board
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) said today its
Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed James D. (“Denny”)
Shelton to serve as the Company’s independent presiding director.
Douglas Crocker II, who served the Company as independent presiding
director for 13 years, has retired from the Board in connection with the
Company’s retirement policy.
“An independent and strong lead director is a key component of our
commitment to effective corporate governance,” Ventas Chairman and CEO
Debra A. Cafaro said. “Denny Shelton has gained the respect and
confidence of our full Board since he joined us in 2008, and he will
bring his leadership skills and success in the healthcare arena, honed
in his highly successful roles as Chairman of Omnicare and Triad
Hospitals, to Ventas.”
“Doug Crocker has served as Ventas’s independent lead director for 13
years and as a director since the Company’s inception in 1998. Under his
stewardship, Ventas has achieved sustained excellence, and our
shareholders, Board and management team have benefited from Doug’s
extraordinary commitment, judgment, integrity and experience,” Cafaro
added. “We will miss Doug, and are grateful for his powerful
contributions to our success over almost two decades.”
As presiding director, Mr. Shelton will chair executive sessions of the
Board and otherwise act as a liaison between the independent members of
the Board and the Company’s management. He is currently Chair of the
Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Executive
Committee. Mr. Shelton is also a director of Envision (NYSE: EVHC), a
healthcare services company. He previously served as non-executive
Chairman of the Board of Omnicare, Inc. (formerly NYSE: OCR) until it
was acquired by CVS Health Corporation in August 2015. Mr. Shelton also
served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Triad
Hospitals, Inc. (formerly NYSE: TRI), an owner and manager of hospitals
and ambulatory surgery centers, until it was acquired by Community
Health Systems in July 2007. Mr. Shelton previously served on the boards
of the Federation of American Hospitals and the American Hospital
Association.
Ventas also said today that the Board re-appointed Ms. Cafaro to serve
as the Company’s Chairman of the Board.
2016 ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS
At Ventas’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders today, stockholders voted to
re-elect each of the Company’s director-nominees to new one-year terms:
Melody C. Barnes, Debra A. Cafaro, Jay M. Gellert, Richard I. Gilchrist,
Matthew J. Lustig, Douglas M. Pasquale, Robert D. Reed, Glenn J.
Rufrano, and James D. Shelton. Stockholders also ratified the selection
of KPMG LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting
firm for 2016 and approved, on an advisory basis, the Company’s
executive compensation.
BOARD DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
Ventas said today that the Board declared a regular quarterly dividend
of $0.73 per share, payable in cash on June 30, 2016 to stockholders of
record on June 6, 2016. The dividend is the second quarterly installment
of the Company’s 2016 annual dividend.
Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment
trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,300 assets in the United
States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing
communities, medical office buildings, skilled nursing facilities,
specialty hospitals and general acute care hospitals. Through its
Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing,
facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and
health systems throughout the United States. More information about
Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com
and www.lillibridge.com.
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All
statements regarding the Company’s or its tenants’, operators’,
borrowers’ or managers’ expected future financial condition, results of
operations, cash flows, funds from operations, dividends and dividend
plans, financing opportunities and plans, capital markets transactions,
business strategy, budgets, projected costs, operating metrics, capital
expenditures, competitive positions, acquisitions, investment
opportunities, dispositions, merger or acquisition integration, growth
opportunities, expected lease income, continued qualification as a real
estate investment trust (“REIT”), plans and objectives of management for
future operations and statements that include words such as
“anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,”
“may,” “could,” “should,” “will” and other similar expressions are
forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are
inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ from the Company’s
expectations. The Company does not undertake a duty to update
these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on
which they are made.
The Company’s actual future results and trends may differ materially
from expectations depending on a variety of factors discussed in the
Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These
factors include without limitation: (a) the ability and willingness of
the Company’s tenants, operators, borrowers, managers and other third
parties to satisfy their obligations under their respective contractual
arrangements with the Company, including, in some cases, their
obligations to indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Company from and
against various claims, litigation and liabilities; (b) the ability of
the Company’s tenants, operators, borrowers and managers to maintain the
financial strength and liquidity necessary to satisfy their respective
obligations and liabilities to third parties, including without
limitation obligations under their existing credit facilities and other
indebtedness; (c) the Company’s success in implementing its business
strategy and the Company’s ability to identify, underwrite, finance,
consummate and integrate diversifying acquisitions and investments; (d)
macroeconomic conditions such as a disruption of or lack of access to
the capital markets, changes in the debt rating on U.S. government
securities, default or delay in payment by the United States of its
obligations, and changes in the federal or state budgets resulting in
the reduction or nonpayment of Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement rates;
(e) the nature and extent of future competition, including new
construction in the markets in which the Company’s seniors housing
communities and medical office buildings (“MOBs”) are located;
(f) the extent of future or pending healthcare reform and regulation,
including cost containment measures and changes in reimbursement
policies, procedures and rates; (g) increases in the Company’s borrowing
costs as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors; (h)
the ability of the Company’s tenants, operators and managers, as
applicable, to comply with laws, rules and regulations in the operation
of the Company’s properties, to deliver high-quality services, to
attract and retain qualified personnel and to attract residents and
patients; (i) changes in general economic conditions or economic
conditions in the markets in which the Company may, from time to time,
compete, and the effect of those changes on the Company’s revenues,
earnings and funding sources; (j) the Company’s ability to pay down,
refinance, restructure or extend its indebtedness as it becomes due; (k)
the Company’s ability and willingness to maintain its qualification as a
REIT in light of economic, market, legal, tax and other considerations;
(l) final determination of the Company’s taxable net income for the year
ended December 31, 2015 and for the year ending December 31, 2016; (m)
the ability and willingness of the Company’s tenants to renew their
leases with the Company upon expiration of the leases, the Company’s
ability to reposition its properties on the same or better terms in the
event of nonrenewal or in the event the Company exercises its right to
replace an existing tenant, and obligations, including indemnification
obligations, the Company may incur in connection with the replacement of
an existing tenant; (n) risks associated with the Company’s senior
living operating portfolio, such as factors that can cause volatility in
the Company’s operating income and earnings generated by those
properties, including without limitation national and regional economic
conditions, costs of food, materials, energy, labor and services,
employee benefit costs, insurance costs and professional and general
liability claims, and the timely delivery of accurate property-level
financial results for those properties; (o) changes in exchange rates
for any foreign currency in which the Company may, from time to time,
conduct business; (p) year-over-year changes in the Consumer Price Index
or the UK Retail Price Index and the effect of those changes on the rent
escalators contained in the Company’s leases and the Company’s earnings;
(q) the Company’s ability and the ability of its tenants, operators,
borrowers and managers to obtain and maintain adequate property,
liability and other insurance from reputable, financially stable
providers; (r) the impact of increased operating costs and uninsured
professional liability claims on the Company’s liquidity, financial
condition and results of operations or that of the Company’s tenants,
operators, borrowers and managers, and the ability of the Company and
the Company’s tenants, operators, borrowers and managers to accurately
estimate the magnitude of those claims; (s) risks associated with the
Company’s MOB portfolio and operations, including the Company’s ability
to successfully design, develop and manage MOBs and to retain key
personnel; (t) the ability of the hospitals on or near whose campuses
the Company’s MOBs are located and their affiliated health systems to
remain competitive and financially viable and to attract physicians and
physician groups; (u) risks associated with the Company’s investments in
joint ventures and unconsolidated entities, including its lack of sole
decision-making authority and its reliance on its joint venture
partners’ financial condition; (v) the impact of market or issuer events
on the liquidity or value of the Company’s investments in marketable
securities; consolidation activity in the seniors housing and
healthcare industries resulting in a change of control of, or a
competitor’s investment in, one or more of the Company’s tenants,
operators, borrowers or managers or significant changes in the senior
management of the Company’s tenants, operators, borrowers or managers;
(x) the impact of litigation or any financial, accounting, legal or
regulatory issues that may affect the Company or its tenants, operators,
borrowers or managers; and (y) changes in accounting principles, or
their application or interpretation, and the Company’s ability to make
estimates and the assumptions underlying the estimates, which could have
an effect on the Company’s earnings.
Click
here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Ventas, Inc.
Contacts
Ventas, Inc.
Ryan Shannon
(877) 4-VENTAS