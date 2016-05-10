Ventas Board Appoints James D. Shelton as Presiding Director

Douglas Crocker II Retires from the Board

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) said today its

Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed James D. (“Denny”)

Shelton to serve as the Company’s independent presiding director.

Douglas Crocker II, who served the Company as independent presiding

director for 13 years, has retired from the Board in connection with the

Company’s retirement policy.

“An independent and strong lead director is a key component of our

commitment to effective corporate governance,” Ventas Chairman and CEO

Debra A. Cafaro said. “Denny Shelton has gained the respect and

confidence of our full Board since he joined us in 2008, and he will

bring his leadership skills and success in the healthcare arena, honed

in his highly successful roles as Chairman of Omnicare and Triad

Hospitals, to Ventas.”

“Doug Crocker has served as Ventas’s independent lead director for 13

years and as a director since the Company’s inception in 1998. Under his

stewardship, Ventas has achieved sustained excellence, and our

shareholders, Board and management team have benefited from Doug’s

extraordinary commitment, judgment, integrity and experience,” Cafaro

added. “We will miss Doug, and are grateful for his powerful

contributions to our success over almost two decades.”

As presiding director, Mr. Shelton will chair executive sessions of the

Board and otherwise act as a liaison between the independent members of

the Board and the Company’s management. He is currently Chair of the

Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Executive

Committee. Mr. Shelton is also a director of Envision (NYSE: EVHC), a

healthcare services company. He previously served as non-executive

Chairman of the Board of Omnicare, Inc. (formerly NYSE: OCR) until it

was acquired by CVS Health Corporation in August 2015. Mr. Shelton also

served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Triad

Hospitals, Inc. (formerly NYSE: TRI), an owner and manager of hospitals

and ambulatory surgery centers, until it was acquired by Community

Health Systems in July 2007. Mr. Shelton previously served on the boards

of the Federation of American Hospitals and the American Hospital

Association.

Ventas also said today that the Board re-appointed Ms. Cafaro to serve

as the Company’s Chairman of the Board.

2016 ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS

At Ventas’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders today, stockholders voted to

re-elect each of the Company’s director-nominees to new one-year terms:

Melody C. Barnes, Debra A. Cafaro, Jay M. Gellert, Richard I. Gilchrist,

Matthew J. Lustig, Douglas M. Pasquale, Robert D. Reed, Glenn J.

Rufrano, and James D. Shelton. Stockholders also ratified the selection

of KPMG LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting

firm for 2016 and approved, on an advisory basis, the Company’s

executive compensation.

BOARD DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Ventas said today that the Board declared a regular quarterly dividend

of $0.73 per share, payable in cash on June 30, 2016 to stockholders of

record on June 6, 2016. The dividend is the second quarterly installment

of the Company’s 2016 annual dividend.

Ventas, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment

trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,300 assets in the United

States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing

communities, medical office buildings, skilled nursing facilities,

specialty hospitals and general acute care hospitals. Through its

Lillibridge subsidiary, Ventas provides management, leasing, marketing,

facility development and advisory services to highly rated hospitals and

health systems throughout the United States. More information about

Ventas and Lillibridge can be found at www.ventasreit.com

and www.lillibridge.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the

meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and

Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All

statements regarding the Company’s or its tenants’, operators’,

borrowers’ or managers’ expected future financial condition, results of

operations, cash flows, funds from operations, dividends and dividend

plans, financing opportunities and plans, capital markets transactions,

business strategy, budgets, projected costs, operating metrics, capital

expenditures, competitive positions, acquisitions, investment

opportunities, dispositions, merger or acquisition integration, growth

opportunities, expected lease income, continued qualification as a real

estate investment trust (“REIT”), plans and objectives of management for

future operations and statements that include words such as

“anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,”

“may,” “could,” “should,” “will” and other similar expressions are

forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are

inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ from the Company’s

expectations. The Company does not undertake a duty to update

these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on

which they are made.

The Company’s actual future results and trends may differ materially

from expectations depending on a variety of factors discussed in the

Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These

factors include without limitation: (a) the ability and willingness of

the Company’s tenants, operators, borrowers, managers and other third

parties to satisfy their obligations under their respective contractual

arrangements with the Company, including, in some cases, their

obligations to indemnify, defend and hold harmless the Company from and

against various claims, litigation and liabilities; (b) the ability of

the Company’s tenants, operators, borrowers and managers to maintain the

financial strength and liquidity necessary to satisfy their respective

obligations and liabilities to third parties, including without

limitation obligations under their existing credit facilities and other

indebtedness; (c) the Company’s success in implementing its business

strategy and the Company’s ability to identify, underwrite, finance,

consummate and integrate diversifying acquisitions and investments; (d)

macroeconomic conditions such as a disruption of or lack of access to

the capital markets, changes in the debt rating on U.S. government

securities, default or delay in payment by the United States of its

obligations, and changes in the federal or state budgets resulting in

the reduction or nonpayment of Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement rates;

(e) the nature and extent of future competition, including new

construction in the markets in which the Company’s seniors housing

communities and medical office buildings (“MOBs”) are located;

(f) the extent of future or pending healthcare reform and regulation,

including cost containment measures and changes in reimbursement

policies, procedures and rates; (g) increases in the Company’s borrowing

costs as a result of changes in interest rates and other factors; (h)

the ability of the Company’s tenants, operators and managers, as

applicable, to comply with laws, rules and regulations in the operation

of the Company’s properties, to deliver high-quality services, to

attract and retain qualified personnel and to attract residents and

patients; (i) changes in general economic conditions or economic

conditions in the markets in which the Company may, from time to time,

compete, and the effect of those changes on the Company’s revenues,

earnings and funding sources; (j) the Company’s ability to pay down,

refinance, restructure or extend its indebtedness as it becomes due; (k)

the Company’s ability and willingness to maintain its qualification as a

REIT in light of economic, market, legal, tax and other considerations;

(l) final determination of the Company’s taxable net income for the year

ended December 31, 2015 and for the year ending December 31, 2016; (m)

the ability and willingness of the Company’s tenants to renew their

leases with the Company upon expiration of the leases, the Company’s

ability to reposition its properties on the same or better terms in the

event of nonrenewal or in the event the Company exercises its right to

replace an existing tenant, and obligations, including indemnification

obligations, the Company may incur in connection with the replacement of

an existing tenant; (n) risks associated with the Company’s senior

living operating portfolio, such as factors that can cause volatility in

the Company’s operating income and earnings generated by those

properties, including without limitation national and regional economic

conditions, costs of food, materials, energy, labor and services,

employee benefit costs, insurance costs and professional and general

liability claims, and the timely delivery of accurate property-level

financial results for those properties; (o) changes in exchange rates

for any foreign currency in which the Company may, from time to time,

conduct business; (p) year-over-year changes in the Consumer Price Index

or the UK Retail Price Index and the effect of those changes on the rent

escalators contained in the Company’s leases and the Company’s earnings;

(q) the Company’s ability and the ability of its tenants, operators,

borrowers and managers to obtain and maintain adequate property,

liability and other insurance from reputable, financially stable

providers; (r) the impact of increased operating costs and uninsured

professional liability claims on the Company’s liquidity, financial

condition and results of operations or that of the Company’s tenants,

operators, borrowers and managers, and the ability of the Company and

the Company’s tenants, operators, borrowers and managers to accurately

estimate the magnitude of those claims; (s) risks associated with the

Company’s MOB portfolio and operations, including the Company’s ability

to successfully design, develop and manage MOBs and to retain key

personnel; (t) the ability of the hospitals on or near whose campuses

the Company’s MOBs are located and their affiliated health systems to

remain competitive and financially viable and to attract physicians and

physician groups; (u) risks associated with the Company’s investments in

joint ventures and unconsolidated entities, including its lack of sole

decision-making authority and its reliance on its joint venture

partners’ financial condition; (v) the impact of market or issuer events

on the liquidity or value of the Company’s investments in marketable

securities; consolidation activity in the seniors housing and

healthcare industries resulting in a change of control of, or a

competitor’s investment in, one or more of the Company’s tenants,

operators, borrowers or managers or significant changes in the senior

management of the Company’s tenants, operators, borrowers or managers;

(x) the impact of litigation or any financial, accounting, legal or

regulatory issues that may affect the Company or its tenants, operators,

borrowers or managers; and (y) changes in accounting principles, or

their application or interpretation, and the Company’s ability to make

estimates and the assumptions underlying the estimates, which could have

an effect on the Company’s earnings.

Click

here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Ventas, Inc.

Contacts

Ventas, Inc.

Ryan Shannon

(877) 4-VENTAS