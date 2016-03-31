Vibes Launches Transactional Mobile Messaging and Consumer Report

Using Vibes’ Catapult mobile marketing platform and APIs,

enterprises can now power automated service messaging programs across

mobile channels, including SMS, MMS, push and mobile wallet (Android

Pay and Apple Wallet)

New mobile consumer data finds 70 percent of consumers prefer to

receive service-based messages on their mobile phone; 78 percent said

text is the fastest way to be reached for important service updates on

purchases

Esurance uses Vibes’ transactional messaging solution to provide a

better customer experience

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vibes, a mobile marketing leader,

today launched a transactional messaging solution to enable enterprises

to power automated service messaging programs across mobile channels,

and released its 2016 Transactional Messaging Consumer Report, which

examines consumer perceptions and preferences in service-based messaging.

Transactional or service-based mobile messages have become engrained

into consumers’ expectations for the brands they transact with. Using

Vibes’ Catapult platform and APIs, business users can set up messages

and rules, which are triggered by “events,” such as shipping updates,

service prompts, processing alerts, product updates and more.

The new consumer report from Vibes found strong demand for service-based

mobile messages. Two in three consumers said shipping alerts for online

orders, delivery alerts and payment confirmations would increase their

likelihood of making a purchase.

Esurance Offers Customers Mobile-Based Transactional Messages

Leading up to the launch of the product, Vibes worked with select

partners like Esurance to integrate and test the new service. Esurance

developed more than 20 unique transactional messages, ranging from

updates that a vehicle is ready at a repair shop to an alert that

additional info is needed to continue resolving a homeowner’s claim. The

push to mobile-based transactional messages allowed Esurance to stay on

the cutting edge of new service-based messaging technology, and offer

their customers an industry leading solution to select how they wanted

to communicate with the brand.

“A large part of our business is centered around customer service and

innovating in ways that we can make their lives easier with a fast,

low-effort experience. As our customers increasingly prefer to

communicate and connect with us through their mobile devices, Vibes

self-service messaging solution helps us meet that demand in a seamless,

more modern way,” said Eric Brandt, chief claims officer at Esurance.

“Vibes’ transactional messaging tool not only gives our self-directed

customers more options to stay updated on their claims status via text

messages, but it also gives us the ability to manage communication

preferences and gain visibility into how our customers are actually

interacting with the messages – all from a single interface. As a

result, we can improve the actual messages we’re sending, increase

efficiency and ultimately help drive revenue by delivering a better

customer experience.”

2016 Transactional Messaging Consumer Report Finds Strong Demand for

Service-Based Mobile Messages

Based on recently captured data from over 1,000 consumers, Vibes’ study

found that today’s consumers expect — and welcome — service-based

communications from the companies they transact with. Whether it’s an

alert that their payment has been processed or their order has shipped,

these functional notifications deliver tremendous value to consumers by

keeping them updated on their various interactions with a business.

Key findings include:

Mobile phones are the No. 1 preferred device for service-based

messages – The majority of consumers (70 percent) prefer to

receive service-based messages on their mobile phone.

84 percent of consumers stated service-based messaging has an impact

on their decision to choose one company over another.

instantly drives satisfaction – Conveying basic information (e.g.,

time, date, tracking information) and speed are the most important

features of service-based messages in terms of positively impacting

customer satisfaction.

information – Most consumers (78 percent) said a text message is

the fastest way to be reached for important service updates on

purchases.

Vibes’ Transactional Mobile Messaging Solution

In conjunction with this report, Vibes announced the general

availability of transactional messaging features in its Catapult

platform and best-in-class APIs for systems integration. This solution

enables enterprises to power automated service messaging programs across

mobile channels, including text (SMS and MMS), push and mobile wallet

(Apple Wallet and Android Pay). Business users can use Vibes’ mobile

marketing platform, Catapult™, to execute, personalize and measure

transactional and service updates on customers’ preferred mobile

channels.

“With the enterprise shift to mobile, mobile messaging has become a top

priority and complement to email strategies to provide the best

experience possible for customers,” said Jack Philbin, co-founder and

CEO of Vibes. “Transactional messaging on mobile provides an immense

opportunity to gain a non-marketing mobile touch point, drive cost

savings and innovate your brand. We’re already seeing large enterprises

turn to Vibes to capitalize on the immediacy of mobile and power

transactional messaging programs to reach consumers on their most

trusted and heavily used device in a way that is easy for them.”

Key features include:

Channel prioritization – Catapult allows enterprises to

orchestrate, prioritize and deliver transactional and service updates

to customers via SMS, MMS, push notifications, and Apple Wallet and

Android Pay notifications.

Catapult allows technical and non-technical users to create actual

message templates, update message content and set up message logic.

sophisticated reporting capabilities can conduct deep cross-channel

analysis to help business users understand transactional messaging’s

impact on the customer experience.

allows users to activate various in-app features applied to

transactional messaging, including a built-in URL shortener and

subscription management across channels and message types.

or “decouples,” messaging content from the transactional APIs,

allowing for cross-channel subscriber, channel and preference logic

control.

capabilities in its UI ensure API integrations are future-proof,

allowing business users to avoid lengthy development times to make

simple updates.

More information about Vibes:

To download Vibes’ Transactional Messaging Consumer Report, visit: http://www.vibes.com/technology/transactional-messaging-report.

To learn more about transactional messaging from Vibes, visit: http://www.vibes.com/technology/transactional-messaging/.

To learn more about Vibes’ APIs, visit http://developer.vibes.com.

About Vibes

Vibes is a mobile marketing technology leader that helps some of the

world’s biggest brands unlock new revenue by arming them with the

technology and guidance they need to succeed in mobile marketing. Vibes’

Catapult Mobile Relationship Management (MRM) platform enables marketers

to manage all mobile communications including text messaging, push

notifications, Apple Wallet (formerly called Passbook), Android Pay

(formerly called Google Wallet) and mobile web campaigns — all from a

single interface. Vibes has delivered more than 8 billion mobile

experiences since 1998 on behalf of customers such as Chipotle, Sears,

Home Depot, Verizon, Allstate, The Gap, Pep Boys, Men’s Wearhouse, and

Gannett. Vibes is a Tier 1 aggregator with direct connections to all

U.S. wireless carriers. To learn more about Vibes, visit www.vibes.com or

connect on Twitter.com/Vibes.

