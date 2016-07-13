Victorinox Swiss Army Opens New Retail Store at Rockefeller Center

Company expands brand’s U.S. retail footprint with second Manhattan

store opening in city’s most popular shopping district and tourist

destination

MONROE, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#rockcenter—Victorinox

Swiss Army Inc. today announced the company will open its newest

U.S. brand retail store at the world-renowned Rockefeller

Center located in the heart of New York City’s midtown district on

July 14. Rockefeller Center will be the company’s second brand store

location in Manhattan following the opening of its Flagship Store in the

SoHo district in 2013. It also marks the eighth brand retail store

footprint for the company in North America.

“Retail expansion in New York represents an opportunity to showcase the

Victorinox Swiss Army brand to visitors from around the world in one of

the most popular and renowned shopping districts in the U.S. When you

visit New York, Rockefeller Center is at the top of the list of must-see

destinations,” said Carl Elsener, Global CEO of Victorinox. “Rockefeller

Center’s rich architectural history and curated collection of some of

the world’s most respected retail brands also created the perfect

synergy for bringing the authentic Victorinox Swiss Army brand

experience to consumers in the heart of Midtown Manhattan.”

Each Victorinox Swiss Army store is designed to create an immersive

experience into the company’s rich Swiss heritage and presented within a

modern environment that reflects the company’s commitment to quality,

functionality, iconic design and innovation. The new Victorinox Swiss

Army Rockefeller store, located in the British Empire Building along the Channel

Gardens, is a unique store concept for the company, designed as a

strategically condensed retail store footprint featuring the most

celebrated and popular product categories including Swiss Army Knives,

Watches, Travel Gear and Apparel.

Unique Consumer Experience and Exclusives

Also unique to the

Rockefeller Center location will be a rotating assortment of new

exclusive Swiss Army Knife designs not available anywhere else, as well

as a Swiss Army Knife personalization and customization station in the

center of the store where consumers can choose their preferred color

knife handles and engraving for their favorite knife. On opening day,

Victorinox Swiss Army will have available for purchase an exclusive

Swiss Army Knife design commemorating the new Rockefeller Center store

opening and the 125th Birthday of the Swiss Army Knife. This limited

edition Swiss Army Knife will be available for two days only – July 14

to July 15 – and while supplies last.

The company will host its official Rockefeller Center store opening

ribbon cutting ceremony featuring remarks from Victorinox Global CEO

Carl Elsener at 3:30 p.m. ET on July 14, 2016 in front of the Victorinox

Swiss Army store at 620

Fifth Avenue. This event will be open to the public.

For a list of all Victorinox Swiss Army brand stores and retail partners

please visit www.SwissArmy.com

and click on the Store Locator tab.

About Victorinox Swiss Army

Victorinox produces and sells

unique, high quality products worldwide which are of practical use in

differing areas of life: Swiss Army Knives, Cutlery, Watches, Travel

Gear Apparel and Fragrances. The company’s headquarters are located in

Ibach, Schwyz, in the heart of Switzerland. This is where the founder of

the company Karl Elsener first set up his cutler’s business in 1884 and,

a few years later, designed the legendary “Original Swiss Army Knife”.

To learn more about Victorinox Swiss Army’s portfolio of products please

visit www.SwissArmy.com.

Contacts

Victorinox Swiss Army Inc.

Rachael Lyon, 917-515-2372

Director

of Public Relations

Rachael.Lyon@SwissArmy.com