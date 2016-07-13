Victorinox Swiss Army Opens New Retail Store at Rockefeller Center

Company expands brand’s U.S. retail footprint with second Manhattan
store opening in city’s most popular shopping district and tourist
destination
MONROE, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#rockcenter—Victorinox
Swiss Army Inc. today announced the company will open its newest
U.S. brand retail store at the world-renowned Rockefeller
Center located in the heart of New York City’s midtown district on
July 14. Rockefeller Center will be the company’s second brand store
location in Manhattan following the opening of its Flagship Store in the
SoHo district in 2013. It also marks the eighth brand retail store
footprint for the company in North America.
“Retail expansion in New York represents an opportunity to showcase the
Victorinox Swiss Army brand to visitors from around the world in one of
the most popular and renowned shopping districts in the U.S. When you
visit New York, Rockefeller Center is at the top of the list of must-see
destinations,” said Carl Elsener, Global CEO of Victorinox. “Rockefeller
Center’s rich architectural history and curated collection of some of
the world’s most respected retail brands also created the perfect
synergy for bringing the authentic Victorinox Swiss Army brand
experience to consumers in the heart of Midtown Manhattan.”
Each Victorinox Swiss Army store is designed to create an immersive
experience into the company’s rich Swiss heritage and presented within a
modern environment that reflects the company’s commitment to quality,
functionality, iconic design and innovation. The new Victorinox Swiss
Army Rockefeller store, located in the British Empire Building along the Channel
Gardens, is a unique store concept for the company, designed as a
strategically condensed retail store footprint featuring the most
celebrated and popular product categories including Swiss Army Knives,
Watches, Travel Gear and Apparel.
Unique Consumer Experience and Exclusives
Also unique to the
Rockefeller Center location will be a rotating assortment of new
exclusive Swiss Army Knife designs not available anywhere else, as well
as a Swiss Army Knife personalization and customization station in the
center of the store where consumers can choose their preferred color
knife handles and engraving for their favorite knife. On opening day,
Victorinox Swiss Army will have available for purchase an exclusive
Swiss Army Knife design commemorating the new Rockefeller Center store
opening and the 125th Birthday of the Swiss Army Knife. This limited
edition Swiss Army Knife will be available for two days only – July 14
to July 15 – and while supplies last.
The company will host its official Rockefeller Center store opening
ribbon cutting ceremony featuring remarks from Victorinox Global CEO
Carl Elsener at 3:30 p.m. ET on July 14, 2016 in front of the Victorinox
Swiss Army store at 620
Fifth Avenue. This event will be open to the public.
For a list of all Victorinox Swiss Army brand stores and retail partners
please visit www.SwissArmy.com
and click on the Store Locator tab.
About Victorinox Swiss Army
Victorinox produces and sells
unique, high quality products worldwide which are of practical use in
differing areas of life: Swiss Army Knives, Cutlery, Watches, Travel
Gear Apparel and Fragrances. The company’s headquarters are located in
Ibach, Schwyz, in the heart of Switzerland. This is where the founder of
the company Karl Elsener first set up his cutler’s business in 1884 and,
a few years later, designed the legendary “Original Swiss Army Knife”.
To learn more about Victorinox Swiss Army’s portfolio of products please
visit www.SwissArmy.com.
