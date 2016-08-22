Walgreens Launches Balance Rewards Integration with Android Pay

Company becomes first retailer to integrate loyalty program through
Android Pay, continues to simplify checkout experience through mobile
payment integration
DEERFIELD, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Walgreens Balance® Rewards members can now seamlessly apply their
loyalty account at checkout through Android Pay, furthering the
convenience of earning and redeeming points and expanding the company’s
portfolio of unified mobile payments solutions. This latest integration
gives the more than 85 million active Balance Rewards members, many of
whom use Android devices, another easy, secure and private way to earn
and use loyalty points in-store, and eliminates the need to separately
scan or enter their Balance Rewards card.
“We’re continually looking at ways to enhance the customer experience
through innovative and forward-thinking technologies,” said Abhi Dhar,
Walgreens senior vice president and chief information officer. “We’re
proud to have been the first retailer to integrate our loyalty program
with the two leading mobile payment providers, and to give our customers
another channel for greater access, choice and convenience with our
loyalty program.”
To get the most out of purchases, users can add their Balance Rewards
card information to the Android Pay app downloaded on Google Play.
Before payment, members simply hold their Android device near the PIN
pad and the appropriate rewards information is applied. To checkout,
members then hold their Android device again near the PIN pad for
payment. Android Pay is easy to set up and users will continue to
receive all of the rewards and benefits offered by credit and debit
cards.
“We want to make in-store payments simpler for everyone, so we’ve worked
with Walgreens to implement Balance Rewards with Android Pay in their
stores nationwide – giving customers instant, frictionless access to
their loyalty card when they pay,” said Pali Bhat, Google senior
director, product management. “Now, Walgreens customers can speed
through the entire checkout process in as few as two taps with their
Android phones.”
Android Pay is one of the many convenient payment options at the nearly
8,200 Walgreens stores nationwide. Customers can pay for purchases with
most standard credit and debit cards, EMV chip credit cards and other
mobile wallets. Balance Rewards integration with Apple Pay is also
offered.
About Walgreens
Walgreens (www.walgreens.com),
one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail
Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA),
the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. More
than 8 million customers interact with Walgreens each day in communities
across America, using the most convenient, multichannel access to
consumer goods and services and trusted, cost-effective pharmacy, health
and wellness services and advice. Walgreens operates 8,173 drugstores
with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico
and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Walgreens digital business includes
Walgreens.com, drugstore.com, Beauty.com and VisionDirect.com. More than
400 Walgreens stores offer Healthcare Clinic or other provider retail
clinic services.
Contacts
Walgreens
Alyssa Bronikowski
(847) 315-8144
http://news.walgreens.com
@WalgreensNews
facebook.com/Walgreens