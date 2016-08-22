Walgreens Launches Balance Rewards Integration with Android Pay

Company becomes first retailer to integrate loyalty program through

Android Pay, continues to simplify checkout experience through mobile

payment integration

DEERFIELD, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Walgreens Balance® Rewards members can now seamlessly apply their

loyalty account at checkout through Android Pay, furthering the

convenience of earning and redeeming points and expanding the company’s

portfolio of unified mobile payments solutions. This latest integration

gives the more than 85 million active Balance Rewards members, many of

whom use Android devices, another easy, secure and private way to earn

and use loyalty points in-store, and eliminates the need to separately

scan or enter their Balance Rewards card.





“We’re continually looking at ways to enhance the customer experience

through innovative and forward-thinking technologies,” said Abhi Dhar,

Walgreens senior vice president and chief information officer. “We’re

proud to have been the first retailer to integrate our loyalty program

with the two leading mobile payment providers, and to give our customers

another channel for greater access, choice and convenience with our

loyalty program.”

To get the most out of purchases, users can add their Balance Rewards

card information to the Android Pay app downloaded on Google Play.

Before payment, members simply hold their Android device near the PIN

pad and the appropriate rewards information is applied. To checkout,

members then hold their Android device again near the PIN pad for

payment. Android Pay is easy to set up and users will continue to

receive all of the rewards and benefits offered by credit and debit

cards.

“We want to make in-store payments simpler for everyone, so we’ve worked

with Walgreens to implement Balance Rewards with Android Pay in their

stores nationwide – giving customers instant, frictionless access to

their loyalty card when they pay,” said Pali Bhat, Google senior

director, product management. “Now, Walgreens customers can speed

through the entire checkout process in as few as two taps with their

Android phones.”

Android Pay is one of the many convenient payment options at the nearly

8,200 Walgreens stores nationwide. Customers can pay for purchases with

most standard credit and debit cards, EMV chip credit cards and other

mobile wallets. Balance Rewards integration with Apple Pay is also

offered.

