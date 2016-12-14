Waste Management Publishes 2016 Sustainability Report and Launches Companion Interactive Website

Report focuses on greenhouse gas emissions reductions and leading

The addition of the Company’s first-ever interactive report invites

visitors to go on a digital journey to see the many ways Waste

Management collects, processes and safely manages waste.

In the report, the Company’s president and chief executive officer, Jim

Fish, highlights the important and growing focus on making recycling

sustainable over the long term. “It’s time for recycling to evolve.

We’ve started to see progress on this front, and steady progress is what

we need—for the good times and the bad,” said Fish. “When we encounter

roadblocks like those we’ve seen in our recycling business over the past

few years, we see our role as leading change to overcome them.”

Fish describes the Company as a pragmatic optimist, looking over the

life cycle of materials management to reduce waste, handle customers’

wastes safely, all while looking for new technologies that might one day

handle waste even more efficiently and effectively.

Additional 2016 report highlights include:

Recycling. Waste Management recycled and composted more than 14

million tons of materials from the waste stream in 2015. The Company

is focused on raising awareness of the urgent need to get serious

about recycling — its economics and its environmental value. Putting

recycling on its best foot for the future means acknowledging some

very real challenges facing the recycling industry, including a

changing waste stream, slowing global demand, low commodity prices and

rising processing costs. To adapt to recycling challenges, the Company

has worked to increase operational efficiencies and lower operating

costs at recycling facilities; as well as work with customers,

communities, and environmental organizations across the country to get

the word out on contamination and reinvigorate a spirit of

environmental stewardship.

greenhouse gas reducer — by a lot. In 2015, the Company’s GHG-reducing

services — recycling, landfill renewable natural gas projects,

landfill gas-to-energy projects and carbon sequestration in landfills

— saved over three times the total greenhouse gas emissions its

operations generated all year.

more than 5,100 of natural gas vehicles, the largest fleet of its kind

in North America.

of at landfills there’s still an opportunity to produce electricity

using naturally occurring landfill gas. Waste Management currently

uses this technology at landfill-gas-to-energy facilities, which

powers the equivalent of 470,000 households, offsets 2.5 million tons

of coal per year and offsets 2.5 million tons of carbon dioxide

emissions per year.

organizations, Waste Management helped create customized solutions

that lower waste production, increase reuse and improve the

recyclability of products.

The report also includes statistics on the Company’s environmental

performance, from fleet emissions to wildlife habitat protection to the

variety of materials managed each year.

The report’s content is prepared in accordance with the core application

level of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) G4 guidelines. GRI sets

the global standards for sustainability reporting, including criteria

for a range of economic, environmental, and social impacts.

Learn more by visiting our new site, and reading our 2016 Sustainability

Report at sustainability.wm.com

ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of

comprehensive waste management services in North America. Through its

subsidiaries, the company provides collection, transfer, recycling and

resource recovery, and disposal services. It is also a leading

developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in

the United States. The company’s customers include residential,

commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North

America. To learn more information about Waste Management visit www.wm.com

or www.thinkgreen.com.

