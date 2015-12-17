Wells Fargo Brings Holiday Cheer to Four Nonprofits Supporting People with Disabilities; Donates $450,000

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wells

Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced that it has donated

$450,000 to four key nonprofits that help empower people with

disabilities to succeed financially. Grant recipients include National

Disability Institute, National

Federation of the Blind, Disability

Rights Education & Defense Fund, and Association

of People Supporting EmploymentFirst for programs in 2016. The

grants are in addition to the more than $25 million that Wells Fargo has

donated since 2013 to U.S. nonprofits supporting people with

disabilities.





“Wells Fargo’s goal is to work with philanthropic organizations that

measurably improve the economic viability of people with disabilities,”

said Kathy Martinez, People with Disabilities Segment Manager, Wells

Fargo & Company. “This includes efforts that improve accessibility for

everyone, offer educational tools for improving financial literacy,

encourage qualified applicants to become Wells Fargo team members, and

provide products and services that meet each person’s unique financial

needs. We believe the organizations and programs we fund will help us do

just that.”

Nonprofit programs include:

National Disability Institute (NDI)

Wells Fargo and NDI will design and disseminate a Financial

Literacy Toolkit through American Job Centers that will help

improve financial literacy and financial decision-making for youths

and adults with disabilities. The Toolkit will feature material from

the Hands

on Banking® program and other Wells Fargo

financial education resources.

National Federation of the Blind (NFB)

Wells Fargo is helping fund the NFB

Braille Enrichment for Literacy and Learning (BELL) Academy which

provides instruction in reading, writing, and independent living

skills for blind children in more than 30 states to improve overall

literacy and independence both at school and in the community. The NFB

BELL Academy seeks to increase the number of students who receive

Braille instruction, increase parents’ expectations for their child’s

education and increase blind children’s exposure to competent blind

adults.

Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund (DREDF)

Wells Fargo is supporting the development of a model program that will

help schools ensure that at-risk students with disabilities are

participating in restorative justice programs aimed at keeping

students in school and building a supportive environment for all

students.

Association of People Supporting EmploymentFirst

Wells Fargo will work with APSE to develop and test a scalable online

institute that teaches employers new business models to provide people

with disabilities real jobs in their communities at real pay, leading

to economic self-sufficiency

Wells Fargo’s support for the disability community aligns with the

company’s broader commitment to diversity –to serve diverse customers,

to hire, develop and retain diverse team members and to encourage team

members to value and respect each other for their differences. In 2015,

Wells Fargo prioritized people with disabilities as an area of business

focus, sponsored America’s Disability

Rights Museum on Wheels, and participated in events celebrating the

25th anniversary of the Americans

with Disabilities Act. More information about Wells Fargo’s

commitment to helping empower people with disabilities can be found at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/diversity/

