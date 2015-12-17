Wells Fargo Brings Holiday Cheer to Four Nonprofits Supporting People with Disabilities; Donates $450,000

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wells
Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced that it has donated
$450,000 to four key nonprofits that help empower people with
disabilities to succeed financially. Grant recipients include National
Disability Institute, National
Federation of the Blind, Disability
Rights Education & Defense Fund, and Association
of People Supporting EmploymentFirst for programs in 2016. The
grants are in addition to the more than $25 million that Wells Fargo has
donated since 2013 to U.S. nonprofits supporting people with
disabilities.
“Wells Fargo’s goal is to work with philanthropic organizations that
measurably improve the economic viability of people with disabilities,”
said Kathy Martinez, People with Disabilities Segment Manager, Wells
Fargo & Company. “This includes efforts that improve accessibility for
everyone, offer educational tools for improving financial literacy,
encourage qualified applicants to become Wells Fargo team members, and
provide products and services that meet each person’s unique financial
needs. We believe the organizations and programs we fund will help us do
just that.”
Nonprofit programs include:
National Disability Institute (NDI)
-
Wells Fargo and NDI will design and disseminate a Financial
Literacy Toolkit through American Job Centers that will help
improve financial literacy and financial decision-making for youths
and adults with disabilities. The Toolkit will feature material from
the Hands
on Banking® program and other Wells Fargo
financial education resources.
National Federation of the Blind (NFB)
-
Wells Fargo is helping fund the NFB
Braille Enrichment for Literacy and Learning (BELL) Academy which
provides instruction in reading, writing, and independent living
skills for blind children in more than 30 states to improve overall
literacy and independence both at school and in the community. The NFB
BELL Academy seeks to increase the number of students who receive
Braille instruction, increase parents’ expectations for their child’s
education and increase blind children’s exposure to competent blind
adults.
Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund (DREDF)
-
Wells Fargo is supporting the development of a model program that will
help schools ensure that at-risk students with disabilities are
participating in restorative justice programs aimed at keeping
students in school and building a supportive environment for all
students.
Association of People Supporting EmploymentFirst
-
Wells Fargo will work with APSE to develop and test a scalable online
institute that teaches employers new business models to provide people
with disabilities real jobs in their communities at real pay, leading
to economic self-sufficiency
Wells Fargo’s support for the disability community aligns with the
company’s broader commitment to diversity –to serve diverse customers,
to hire, develop and retain diverse team members and to encourage team
members to value and respect each other for their differences. In 2015,
Wells Fargo prioritized people with disabilities as an area of business
focus, sponsored America’s Disability
Rights Museum on Wheels, and participated in events celebrating the
25th anniversary of the Americans
with Disabilities Act. More information about Wells Fargo’s
commitment to helping empower people with disabilities can be found at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/diversity/
About National Disability Institute
National
Disability Institute (NDI) is a national nonprofit organization
dedicated to building a better economic future for people with
disabilities. The first national organization committed exclusively to
championing economic empowerment, financial education, asset development
and financial stability for all persons with disabilities, NDI affects
change through public education, policy development, training, technical
assistance and innovative initiatives. NDI and its Real
Economic Impact (REI) Network have helped 2.8 million people with
disabilities receive more than $2.7 billion in tax refunds and credits.
To learn more, visit www.realeconomicimpact.org.
Engage with NDI on Facebook: RealEconImpact
or follow NDI on Twitter: @RealEconImpact.
About National Federation of the Blind
The National Federation of the Blind Braille Enrichment for Literacy and
Learning (NFB BELL) Academy provides intensive Braille and nonvisual
skill instruction to blind and low-vision children who are not currently
receiving enough training in school, or who could benefit from Braille
enrichment over the summer. In addition to Braille crafts, games, and
other engaging projects, children learn vital independent living skills,
including practice with cooking skills and meal preparation; benefit
from peer learning and mentoring from blind adults; and enjoy field
trips to sites related to the NFB BELL Academy curriculum. These field
trips give the children an opportunity to put their Braille and
nonvisual skill training to use in real-life, authentic situations.
About Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund
Founded in 1979, the Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund (DREDF)
is a leading national cross-disability civil rights law and policy
center directed by individuals with disabilities and parents who have
children with disabilities. Our mission is to advance the civil and
human rights of people with disabilities through legal advocacy,
training, education, and public policy and legislative development.
DREDF was instrumental in the passage of the Americans with Disabilities
Act, many reauthorizations of the Individuals with Disabilities
Education Act, and other key disability civil rights laws and
policies. DREDF is based in Berkeley, California
About Association of People Supporting EmploymentFirst
Founded in 1988, Association of People Supporting EmploymentFirst (APSE)
is a growing national non-profit membership organization with an
exclusive focus on integrated employment and career advancement
opportunities for individuals with disabilities. APSE has chapters in 38
states and the District of Columbia with members from all 50 states and
Puerto Rico, as well as several foreign countries. For more information,
please visit our website at www.apse.org.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based
financial services company with $1.8 trillion in assets. Founded in 1852
and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking,
insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance
through 8,700 locations, approximately 13,000 ATMs, the internet
(wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 36 countries to
support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With
approximately 265,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three
households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30
on Fortune’s 2015 rankings of America’s largest corporations. Wells
Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help
them succeed financially. Wells Fargo perspectives are also available at Wells
Fargo Blogs and Wells
Fargo Stories.
Contacts
Wells Fargo & Company
Lisa Westermann, 415-222-6236
Lisa.B.Westermann@wellsfargo.com
Twitter
@LWestermannWF