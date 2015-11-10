Wells Fargo Celebrates 20 Years of Remittances to Mexico

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is celebrating 20 years

of serving the remittance needs of the Latino community in the U.S.

Wells Fargo initially launched the InterCuenta Express®

service in 1995, giving its customers the ability to send money to

friends and family in Mexico. In 2007, Wells Fargo launched the ExpressSend®

service, expanding its remittance payout network in Mexico to become one

of the nation’s largest bank-managed remittance payout networks.

“Our ExpressSend customers send more money to family and friends

in Mexico than to any other country,” said Daniel Ayala, head of Global

Remittance Services at Wells Fargo. “We know our customers rely on our

service because it is economical, convenient and dependable, and our

remittance network includes more than 9,300 locations in Mexico to make

it easier for their family and friends to receive their money.”

With the ExpressSend service, customers can send money at

competitive exchange rates and low transfer fees. Customers can send up

to $1,500 per day from an eligible Wells Fargo account for a $5 fee to

Mexico. Customers may also qualify for fee discounts based on their

account relationship with Wells Fargo. The company’s network of payout

locations has become one of the largest in Mexico, with more than 9,300

locations including Banco Santander, Bancomer, Banorte, Bansefi, Grupo

FAMSA, Scotiabank, SORIANA and Telecomm Telegrafos.

“Wells Fargo’s contribution in providing remittance services to millions

of immigrants in the United States is important to financial inclusion

and development,” said Manuel Orozco, Senior Director at Inter-American

Dialogue. “For two decades, Wells Fargo has now served many consumers

whose transfers represent half of their relatives’ total income. In

connecting beneficiaries to thousands of locations, this service brings

families closer to more affordable financial solutions.”

As Wells Fargo has expanded its remittance network, it has also added a

number of convenient options for ExpressSend customers to initiate

remittance transactions. ExpressSend customers can send money by calling

Wells Fargo Global Remittance Services at 1-800-556-0605, going online

at wellsfargo.com,

or visiting a Wells Fargo banking store. Wells Fargo is the only U.S.

commercial bank to offer all three channels for remitting funds. The

first remittance for a service agreement must be completed in person at

a banking store.

“Wells Fargo has been a leader in serving the financial needs of Latinos

for more than 160 years, and we’re proud to mark this anniversary, and

to continue providing this service that is so important to our Latino

customers,” said Mariela Ure, head of Hispanic Segment Strategy at Wells

Fargo.

In addition to Mexico, Wells Fargo’s ExpressSend network has payout

locations in 12 other countries – the Dominican Republic, El Salvador,

Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, China, India,

the Philippines and Vietnam. In recent years, Wells Fargo has expanded

its ExpressSend network to keep pace with the growth of the remittance

industry. The network now encompasses more than 39,000 payout locations

at 44 Remittance Network Members.

