WEST ELM “POPS-UP” IN WASHINGTON D.C.’S UNION MARKET

Retailer Offers Washingtonian Makers Temporary Residences To Share

Craft

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–West

Elm announced today the opening of a 6,130 sq. ft “pop-up” store in

Washington D.C.’s Union Market. Just in time for the holidays, West Elm

@ Lab 1270 will open Saturday, November 19 and will further the

company’s commitment to local makers and artisans by establishing a

“Makers Residency Program”. Local artists and makers including Samantha

Testa of Painted Palettes and Kaitlyn Morrison of Morrison Makers will

have a temporary residence within the store to produce new works, host

interactive and educational workshops and give customers insight into

their creative process. The store will also support the work of nine

Metro-area makers, offering customers a curated assortment of handmade

gifts alongside the West Elm holiday assortment of modern furnishings

and décor.

“Joining Union Market District gives us the opportunity to deepen our

commitment to supporting D.C.’s local artists and makers,” said West Elm

president Jim Brett. “We hope our ‘Makers Residency Program’ contributes

to the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit that makes Union Market a

vibrant communal District.”

“West Elm, like us, understands that local makerpreneurs drive the local

economy,” said Jennifer Maguire, Director of Brand Strategy at Edens.

“Storytelling, experiences, digital and design are rewriting the rules

of retail and nowhere in the country is this more prevalent than here at

Union Market.”

As part of West Elm’s LOCAL program, West Elm @ Lab 1270 will feature

locally made products by nine D.C.-based makers including:

Forty

Third Place: Trays made from salvaged and reclaimed wood with a

modern design made in Hyattsville, MD.

Co: Handmade sculptural vessels, dishes and objects carved from

locally sourced wood in Annapolis, MD.

Art prints with organic, geometric abstract shapes made by artists in

Ashburn, VA.

Makers*: Minimal and modern home décor handmade in Pasadena, MD.

Neighborgoods: Hand-printed dishtowels and cards inspired by the

beauty of food and made in Washington, DC.

Palettes*: Handmade art, stationery and prints created in

Arlington, VA.

Industries: High-quality paper goods and letterpress prints

produced in Washington, DC.

Vintage Vogue: Modern, hand-painted wood coasters made by a

Baltimore-based artist.

Kara*: Beeswax-infused bath and beauty products made by a

beekeeper based in Owing Mills, MD.

“Art has always been my passion. Last year I turned that passion into a

business and West Elm was there to help. I’m thrilled to partner with

them in building a creative space for people to access art and learn new

skills,” said Samantha Testa, Painted Palettes.

Additionally, the store will showcase a selection of the “Best of LOCAL”

products curated from West Elm’s network of more than 500 makers from

across the country, including:

42

Pressed: Hand-painted and antique-pressed map prints made in

Wadmalaw Island, SC.

Pearson: Tea towels and totes designed by a Brooklyn, NY

illustrator.

Trine: Steel geometric side tables and plant holders in

powder-coated finishes made in Long Beach, CA.

Seed Farm: Humanely and sustainably produced soap and skincare

from a farm in Lebanon, TN.

Glenn: Nashville-based painter creating prints with bold colors

and geometric patterns.

The Union Market District is a 45-acre district in the north east

quadrant of the city, one of D.C.’s most vibrant, diverse and thriving

neighborhoods. Located on 5th Street catty-corner to The Market at Union

Market, West Elm @ Lab 1270 will host ongoing events and workshops. For

up-to-date information on in-store promotions and events, customers are

encouraged to “like” West Elm DC on Facebook: www.facebook.com/westelmdc/

and follow the store on Instagram: @westelmdc.

West Elm @ Lab 1270 Union Market is open Tue – Fri: 11 am – 8 pm and Sat

– Sun: 10 am – 8 pm. Union Market is located at 1309 5th Street NE,

Washington, DC 20002. The store phone number is (202) 821-6133.

*Indicates that this maker is participating in the Makers Residency

Program.

About West Elm

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY since 2002, West Elm opened its first

store in DUMBO, the neighborhood it still proudly calls home. With the

mission of helping customers express their personal style at home, work

and away, everything West Elm does is designed to make an impact in

everyday life, from creating unique, affordable designs for modern

living to its commitment to Fair Trade Certified, from LOCAL and

handcrafted products to community-driven in-store events and

collaborations. The brand operates 98 retail stores in the United

States, Australia, Canada and the UK, ships internationally to customers

around the world and operates stores in Mexico, the Middle East and

Philippines through unaffiliated franchisees. In addition to home

furnishings retail, West Elm operates West

Elm Workspace in the commercial furnishings industry and recently

announced its expansion into the travel and hospitality industry with

the launch of West

Elm Hotels. West

Elm publishes the blog Front+Main

and is part of an active community on Facebook,

Instagram,

Pinterest,

Twitter

and YouTube.

West Elm is a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio of brands.

About Union Market

The Union Market District is a 45-acre district in NE that is one of

DC’s most vibrant, diverse and thriving neighborhoods—a living

laboratory for a sustainable urban community and place for creative

minds and businesses to connect, thrive, launch and make DC their own.

Since opening in September 2012, The Market at Union Market, the

acclaimed food market with over 40 local scaleable businesses, averages

15,000 visitors per weekend and has hosted over 400 community and

private events. On May 4, 2016 D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser hosted a private

reception at Union Market’s Lab 1270 in honor of Small Business Week and

signed the Made in DC Program Establishment Act of 2016 legislation

on-site. For more information about Union Market, please visit www.unionmarketdc.com.

