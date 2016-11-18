WEST ELM “POPS-UP” IN WASHINGTON D.C.’S UNION MARKET

Retailer Offers Washingtonian Makers Temporary Residences To Share
Craft
BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–West
Elm announced today the opening of a 6,130 sq. ft “pop-up” store in
Washington D.C.’s Union Market. Just in time for the holidays, West Elm
@ Lab 1270 will open Saturday, November 19 and will further the
company’s commitment to local makers and artisans by establishing a
“Makers Residency Program”. Local artists and makers including Samantha
Testa of Painted Palettes and Kaitlyn Morrison of Morrison Makers will
have a temporary residence within the store to produce new works, host
interactive and educational workshops and give customers insight into
their creative process. The store will also support the work of nine
Metro-area makers, offering customers a curated assortment of handmade
gifts alongside the West Elm holiday assortment of modern furnishings
and décor.
“Joining Union Market District gives us the opportunity to deepen our
commitment to supporting D.C.’s local artists and makers,” said West Elm
president Jim Brett. “We hope our ‘Makers Residency Program’ contributes
to the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit that makes Union Market a
vibrant communal District.”
“West Elm, like us, understands that local makerpreneurs drive the local
economy,” said Jennifer Maguire, Director of Brand Strategy at Edens.
“Storytelling, experiences, digital and design are rewriting the rules
of retail and nowhere in the country is this more prevalent than here at
Union Market.”
As part of West Elm’s LOCAL program, West Elm @ Lab 1270 will feature
locally made products by nine D.C.-based makers including:
-
Forty
Third Place: Trays made from salvaged and reclaimed wood with a
modern design made in Hyattsville, MD.
-
Foxwood
Co: Handmade sculptural vessels, dishes and objects carved from
locally sourced wood in Annapolis, MD.
-
Fybur:
Art prints with organic, geometric abstract shapes made by artists in
Ashburn, VA.
-
Morrison
Makers*: Minimal and modern home décor handmade in Pasadena, MD.
-
The
Neighborgoods: Hand-printed dishtowels and cards inspired by the
beauty of food and made in Washington, DC.
-
Painted
Palettes*: Handmade art, stationery and prints created in
Arlington, VA.
-
Typecase
Industries: High-quality paper goods and letterpress prints
produced in Washington, DC.
-
The
Vintage Vogue: Modern, hand-painted wood coasters made by a
Baltimore-based artist.
-
Waxing
Kara*: Beeswax-infused bath and beauty products made by a
beekeeper based in Owing Mills, MD.
“Art has always been my passion. Last year I turned that passion into a
business and West Elm was there to help. I’m thrilled to partner with
them in building a creative space for people to access art and learn new
skills,” said Samantha Testa, Painted Palettes.
Additionally, the store will showcase a selection of the “Best of LOCAL”
products curated from West Elm’s network of more than 500 makers from
across the country, including:
-
42
Pressed: Hand-painted and antique-pressed map prints made in
Wadmalaw Island, SC.
-
Claudia
Pearson: Tea towels and totes designed by a Brooklyn, NY
illustrator.
-
Eric
Trine: Steel geometric side tables and plant holders in
powder-coated finishes made in Long Beach, CA.
-
Little
Seed Farm: Humanely and sustainably produced soap and skincare
from a farm in Lebanon, TN.
-
Louisa
Glenn: Nashville-based painter creating prints with bold colors
and geometric patterns.
The Union Market District is a 45-acre district in the north east
quadrant of the city, one of D.C.’s most vibrant, diverse and thriving
neighborhoods. Located on 5th Street catty-corner to The Market at Union
Market, West Elm @ Lab 1270 will host ongoing events and workshops. For
up-to-date information on in-store promotions and events, customers are
encouraged to “like” West Elm DC on Facebook: www.facebook.com/westelmdc/
and follow the store on Instagram: @westelmdc.
West Elm @ Lab 1270 Union Market is open Tue – Fri: 11 am – 8 pm and Sat
– Sun: 10 am – 8 pm. Union Market is located at 1309 5th Street NE,
Washington, DC 20002. The store phone number is (202) 821-6133.
*Indicates that this maker is participating in the Makers Residency
Program.
About West Elm
Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY since 2002, West Elm opened its first
store in DUMBO, the neighborhood it still proudly calls home. With the
mission of helping customers express their personal style at home, work
and away, everything West Elm does is designed to make an impact in
everyday life, from creating unique, affordable designs for modern
living to its commitment to Fair Trade Certified, from LOCAL and
handcrafted products to community-driven in-store events and
collaborations. The brand operates 98 retail stores in the United
States, Australia, Canada and the UK, ships internationally to customers
around the world and operates stores in Mexico, the Middle East and
Philippines through unaffiliated franchisees. In addition to home
furnishings retail, West Elm operates West
Elm Workspace in the commercial furnishings industry and recently
announced its expansion into the travel and hospitality industry with
the launch of West
Elm Hotels. West
Elm publishes the blog Front+Main
and is part of an active community on Facebook,
Instagram,
Pinterest,
Twitter
and YouTube.
West Elm is a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio of brands.
About Union Market
The Union Market District is a 45-acre district in NE that is one of
DC’s most vibrant, diverse and thriving neighborhoods—a living
laboratory for a sustainable urban community and place for creative
minds and businesses to connect, thrive, launch and make DC their own.
Since opening in September 2012, The Market at Union Market, the
acclaimed food market with over 40 local scaleable businesses, averages
15,000 visitors per weekend and has hosted over 400 community and
private events. On May 4, 2016 D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser hosted a private
reception at Union Market’s Lab 1270 in honor of Small Business Week and
signed the Made in DC Program Establishment Act of 2016 legislation
on-site. For more information about Union Market, please visit www.unionmarketdc.com.
Contacts
Contacts for West Elm:
Nicole Sutliff
718-780-4416
NSutliff@wsgc.com