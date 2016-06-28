Whistle Takes On Lost Dog Posters With Summer Pet Loss Prevention Campaign

Award-winning pet tracker company unveils Whistle Shelter Love
program to raise awareness and funds to keep more pets out of shelters
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Whistle
– the makers of the award-winning Whistle GPS Pet Tracker – today
launched a pet loss prevention campaign to reduce pet loss while helping
owners give back to shelters and rescues across the U.S.
July is National Pet Loss Prevention Month, 31 days dedicated to raising
awareness of one of the biggest problems facing pets and their owners.
Each year, more than 7.6
million cats and dogs enter shelters1, many of whom are
lost family pets. In the U.S., 80 million households have at least one
pet and 94% of these individuals consider
their pet to be a member of the family2. However, 1 in 3
pets will become lost in their lifetime.
“July is a particularly risky month for pets to become lost. More dogs
are lost on the 4th of July than any other day of the year,” said
Whistle CEO and co-founder, Ben Jacobs. “Whether startled by fireworks
or a thunderstorm, disoriented by travel or staying with a new pet
sitter, or drawn by the scent of the neighbor’s barbecue, even
well-behaved pets have been known to wander off. Whistle created a tool
to proactively plan for and recover your pet, to reduce the number of
pets in shelters and reduce the time and agony spent searching for your
best friend.”
Follow the Rule of Three
Plan for summertime risks and avoid long days and nights spent searching
for lost pets by following this simple rule of three prevention tactics:
-
Make sure your pet is wearing a collar with an updated ID tag – a
collar with an ID tag indicates that this dog is lost. The ID tag
serves as the quickest way for anyone who finds your dog to contact
you, but it also informs good Samaritans of your pet’s name, to make
the experience less scary for your dog or cat.
-
Join a microchip registry – ensure that your pet has been microchipped
and that the information associated with their chip is current. While
microchips require someone to find your pet and scan for the chip’s
information, it’s an important safeguard to help bring your lost pet
back home.
-
Prevent loss with a reliable GPS tracker – to be alerted when your pet
wanders off, look for a GPS tracker that lets you set a custom virtual
perimeter, provides reliable coverage through a nationwide cellular
network, and has a rechargeable battery to minimize the time the
device is off of the collar.
Raise awareness
Throughout the month of July, Whistle will be working with a number of
pet owners and shelter partners to share stories of real pets who have
been lost and found through their blog and social media. To learn more
about Pet Loss Prevention and Whistle GPS Trackers, visit Whistle.com/pet-loss-prevention.
You can also follow along and share your own stories using
#foundbywhistle on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Availability
For $79, pet owners can get started with a Whistle GPS Pet Tracker and
three (3) months free service (a $30 dollar value). Whistle is the
simplest way to keep track of your pet, while also monitoring their
activity and rest. For every pet tracker bought on Whistle.com from June
27- July 31, Whistle will donate $2.50 to the shelters and rescues in
the Whistle Shelter Love program.
ABOUT WHISTLE
Whistle is the pet brand born out of a love for pets. Founded in 2012 by
Ben Jacobs, Steven Eidelman, and Kevin Lloyd, Whistle is on a mission to
equip pet owners with simple tools that help them stay connected to
their pets from anywhere. The flagship product, Whistle GPS Pet Tracker,
combines best in breed location tracking with activity monitoring, to
offer the 150 million pet parents in the U.S. peace of mind about their
best friends. For more information about Whistle visit www.whistle.com
or www.facebook.com/whistlelabs
or www.twitter.com/whistlelabs.
ABOUT WHISTLE SHELTER LOVE
Together with pet shelters and rescues around the U.S., Whistle is
working to reduce the number of pets that enter shelters each year –
which currently totals more than 7 million. The award-winning pet
tracker brand is also working to spread awareness about proactive pet
loss prevention and the ability GPS pet trackers have to address one of
the most pressing issues facing the 150 million pet owners across the
country. All participating shelters in the Whistle Shelter Love program
receive a unique storefront URL to share with their community, and for
every device sold, Whistle donates 50% of the proceeds to the affiliated
organization. Contact shelters@whistle.com
to learn more about how to apply for the program.
1 ASPCA Pet Statistics http://www.aspca.org/animal-homelessness/shelter-intake-and-surrender/pet-statistics
2 According to a survey done by Rover.com
Contacts
Whistle
Julia Waneka
press@whistle.com