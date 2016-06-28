Whistle Takes On Lost Dog Posters With Summer Pet Loss Prevention Campaign

Award-winning pet tracker company unveils Whistle Shelter Love

program to raise awareness and funds to keep more pets out of shelters

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Whistle

– the makers of the award-winning Whistle GPS Pet Tracker – today

launched a pet loss prevention campaign to reduce pet loss while helping

owners give back to shelters and rescues across the U.S.

July is National Pet Loss Prevention Month, 31 days dedicated to raising

awareness of one of the biggest problems facing pets and their owners.

Each year, more than 7.6

million cats and dogs enter shelters1, many of whom are

lost family pets. In the U.S., 80 million households have at least one

pet and 94% of these individuals consider

their pet to be a member of the family2. However, 1 in 3

pets will become lost in their lifetime.

“July is a particularly risky month for pets to become lost. More dogs

are lost on the 4th of July than any other day of the year,” said

Whistle CEO and co-founder, Ben Jacobs. “Whether startled by fireworks

or a thunderstorm, disoriented by travel or staying with a new pet

sitter, or drawn by the scent of the neighbor’s barbecue, even

well-behaved pets have been known to wander off. Whistle created a tool

to proactively plan for and recover your pet, to reduce the number of

pets in shelters and reduce the time and agony spent searching for your

best friend.”

Follow the Rule of Three

Plan for summertime risks and avoid long days and nights spent searching

for lost pets by following this simple rule of three prevention tactics:

Make sure your pet is wearing a collar with an updated ID tag – a

collar with an ID tag indicates that this dog is lost. The ID tag

serves as the quickest way for anyone who finds your dog to contact

you, but it also informs good Samaritans of your pet’s name, to make

the experience less scary for your dog or cat. Join a microchip registry – ensure that your pet has been microchipped

and that the information associated with their chip is current. While

microchips require someone to find your pet and scan for the chip’s

information, it’s an important safeguard to help bring your lost pet

back home. Prevent loss with a reliable GPS tracker – to be alerted when your pet

wanders off, look for a GPS tracker that lets you set a custom virtual

perimeter, provides reliable coverage through a nationwide cellular

network, and has a rechargeable battery to minimize the time the

device is off of the collar.

Raise awareness

Throughout the month of July, Whistle will be working with a number of

pet owners and shelter partners to share stories of real pets who have

been lost and found through their blog and social media. To learn more

about Pet Loss Prevention and Whistle GPS Trackers, visit Whistle.com/pet-loss-prevention.

You can also follow along and share your own stories using

#foundbywhistle on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Availability

For $79, pet owners can get started with a Whistle GPS Pet Tracker and

three (3) months free service (a $30 dollar value). Whistle is the

simplest way to keep track of your pet, while also monitoring their

activity and rest. For every pet tracker bought on Whistle.com from June

27- July 31, Whistle will donate $2.50 to the shelters and rescues in

the Whistle Shelter Love program.

ABOUT WHISTLE

Whistle is the pet brand born out of a love for pets. Founded in 2012 by

Ben Jacobs, Steven Eidelman, and Kevin Lloyd, Whistle is on a mission to

equip pet owners with simple tools that help them stay connected to

their pets from anywhere. The flagship product, Whistle GPS Pet Tracker,

combines best in breed location tracking with activity monitoring, to

offer the 150 million pet parents in the U.S. peace of mind about their

best friends. For more information about Whistle visit www.whistle.com

or www.facebook.com/whistlelabs

or www.twitter.com/whistlelabs.

ABOUT WHISTLE SHELTER LOVE

Together with pet shelters and rescues around the U.S., Whistle is

working to reduce the number of pets that enter shelters each year –

which currently totals more than 7 million. The award-winning pet

tracker brand is also working to spread awareness about proactive pet

loss prevention and the ability GPS pet trackers have to address one of

the most pressing issues facing the 150 million pet owners across the

country. All participating shelters in the Whistle Shelter Love program

receive a unique storefront URL to share with their community, and for

every device sold, Whistle donates 50% of the proceeds to the affiliated

organization. Contact shelters@whistle.com

to learn more about how to apply for the program.

