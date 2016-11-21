Xylem employees celebrate inaugural Global Month of Service by logging more than 7,000 volunteer hours with local organizations

Activities addressed water needs in communities around the world
water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most
challenging water issues, launched its inaugural Global Month of
Service. The initiative aimed to advance Xylem’s commitment to build a
culture of volunteerism across the company, and to provide opportunities
for employees globally to further contribute to the company’s mission of
solving water. Earlier this year, Xylem announced an ambitious goal of
having employees contribute 100,000 volunteer hours over three years to
water-related causes.
Throughout the month of October, employees participated in more than 100
water-related volunteer activities around the globe, which generated
more than 7,000 volunteer hours. These activities aligned with the
mission and vision of Xylem’s corporate citizenship program, Xylem
Watermark, which is committed to providing and protecting safe water
resources for communities in need and educating people about water
issues.
In addition to volunteering, Xylem colleagues selected 18 local
organizations to receive a $1,000 Community Grant and they collectively
contributed more than $100,000 in personal donations to Xylem
Watermark’s global nonprofit partners.
“Our inaugural global Month of Service has been a great way for our
colleagues to learn about, address, and educate others on water issues
in their communities and around the world,” said Colin Sabol, Senior
Vice President and Chairman of the Xylem Watermark Committee. “Support
for Watermark has been an essential part of building our culture of
engagement and volunteerism here at Xylem, and has brought us
significantly closer to our goal of logging 100,000 employee volunteer
hours by the end of 2018.”
Xylem’s employee volunteer goal was launched as part of a renewed
commitment to engage employees through community involvement and
volunteerism. Catalyzing this spirit of service has helped employees
connect global water issues to their local communities and has allowed
Xylem to make a greater impact on those communities across the globe.
About Xylem
Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to
developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water
challenges. The Company’s products and services move, treat, analyze,
monitor and return water to the environment in public utility,
industrial, residential and commercial building services, and
agricultural settings. With its October 2016 acquisition of Sensus,
Xylem added smart metering, network technologies and advanced data
analytics for water, gas and electric utilities to its portfolio of
solutions. The combined Company’s nearly 16,000 employees bring broad
applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive,
sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York with 2015
revenue of $3.7 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries
through a number of market-leading product brands.
The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that
transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of
our water-centric business by linking it with the best water
transportation of all – that which occurs in nature. For more
information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.
About Xylem Watermark
Xylem Watermark, Xylem’s corporate citizenship program, provides and
protects safe water resources for many of the world’s most vulnerable
communities and educates individuals around the globe about water
issues. This social commitment reflects Xylem’s ethos of valuing the
“triple bottom-line”: financial, environmental and social. The company
firmly believes in the notion of doing well by doing good, and dedicates
resources to initiatives that demonstrate its commitment.
Xylem Watermark was founded in 2008 and, with its six nonprofit
partners, has provided clean water and sanitation solutions to nearly
three million people in 25 countries. Xylem launched its first Global
Month of Service in October 2016 to provide a focused time to inspire
employees to get involved and bring the mission of Xylem Watermark to
their communities.
To learn more about Xylem Watermark, please visit www.xylemwatermark.com.
