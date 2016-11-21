Xylem employees celebrate inaugural Global Month of Service by logging more than 7,000 volunteer hours with local organizations

Activities addressed water needs in communities around the world

water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most

challenging water issues, launched its inaugural Global Month of

Service. The initiative aimed to advance Xylem’s commitment to build a

culture of volunteerism across the company, and to provide opportunities

for employees globally to further contribute to the company’s mission of

solving water. Earlier this year, Xylem announced an ambitious goal of

having employees contribute 100,000 volunteer hours over three years to

water-related causes.

Throughout the month of October, employees participated in more than 100

water-related volunteer activities around the globe, which generated

more than 7,000 volunteer hours. These activities aligned with the

mission and vision of Xylem’s corporate citizenship program, Xylem

Watermark, which is committed to providing and protecting safe water

resources for communities in need and educating people about water

issues.

In addition to volunteering, Xylem colleagues selected 18 local

organizations to receive a $1,000 Community Grant and they collectively

contributed more than $100,000 in personal donations to Xylem

Watermark’s global nonprofit partners.

“Our inaugural global Month of Service has been a great way for our

colleagues to learn about, address, and educate others on water issues

in their communities and around the world,” said Colin Sabol, Senior

Vice President and Chairman of the Xylem Watermark Committee. “Support

for Watermark has been an essential part of building our culture of

engagement and volunteerism here at Xylem, and has brought us

significantly closer to our goal of logging 100,000 employee volunteer

hours by the end of 2018.”

Xylem’s employee volunteer goal was launched as part of a renewed

commitment to engage employees through community involvement and

volunteerism. Catalyzing this spirit of service has helped employees

connect global water issues to their local communities and has allowed

Xylem to make a greater impact on those communities across the globe.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to

developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water

challenges. The Company’s products and services move, treat, analyze,

monitor and return water to the environment in public utility,

industrial, residential and commercial building services, and

agricultural settings. With its October 2016 acquisition of Sensus,

Xylem added smart metering, network technologies and advanced data

analytics for water, gas and electric utilities to its portfolio of

solutions. The combined Company’s nearly 16,000 employees bring broad

applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive,

sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York with 2015

revenue of $3.7 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries

through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that

transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of

our water-centric business by linking it with the best water

transportation of all – that which occurs in nature. For more

information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.

About Xylem Watermark

Xylem Watermark, Xylem’s corporate citizenship program, provides and

protects safe water resources for many of the world’s most vulnerable

communities and educates individuals around the globe about water

issues. This social commitment reflects Xylem’s ethos of valuing the

“triple bottom-line”: financial, environmental and social. The company

firmly believes in the notion of doing well by doing good, and dedicates

resources to initiatives that demonstrate its commitment.

Xylem Watermark was founded in 2008 and, with its six nonprofit

partners, has provided clean water and sanitation solutions to nearly

three million people in 25 countries. Xylem launched its first Global

Month of Service in October 2016 to provide a focused time to inspire

employees to get involved and bring the mission of Xylem Watermark to

their communities.

To learn more about Xylem Watermark, please visit www.xylemwatermark.com.

